Sauk Valley Christmas Calendar.

Here is a listing of upcoming holiday-themed events across northwest Illinois.
Ugly Sweater Sip and Shop will be 5 p.m. Nov. 17 in downtown Fulton. Best Dressed contest at Krumpet’s Gold Room. Treats and shopping at local businesses.
Hometown Holidays, Nov. 17-19, RB&W Riverfront Park Amphitheater, 201 E. Second Street, Rock Falls and other locations. Starting at 5 p.m. Nov. 18 will be the Christmas Walk, Love Light Ceremony and drawing for prize money.
Lighted Tractor Parade, 6:30 p.m., Nov. 25, Boyd Street, Lanark. Christmas tree lighting at Ag Center.
Starlight’s Theatre Thanksgiving Holiday Blues Show featuring Jerry Criss Band, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 26, 314 First Ave., Sterling.
Small Town Christmas, 3-8 p.m., Nov. 26, Oregon. 36th annual Candlelight Walk features horse-drawn rides, visits with Santa, winter carnival, holiday shopping, Candy Cane Lane, children’s crafts, tree-lighting ceremony, live music, madrigals and caroling, holiday gift fair at Coliseum, Sip and Shop, specialty shopping at Conover Square Mall.
Candlelight Walk art exhibit, 4 p.m. Nov. 26. Eagle’s Nest Art Group, Conover Square Mall, 201 N. Third St., Oregon.
Savanna Festival of Trees, noon-5 p.m. weekends and 4-7 p.m. weekdays, Nov. 26-Dec. 12, Savanna Museum and Cultural Center.
Holiday Light Display, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays beginning Nov. 26 through Dec. 23 at Centennial Park, Rock Falls.
Jingle Fest, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Nov. 26, Eastland Jr-Sr High School, 500 School Drive, Lanark. 40 crafts and vendors. Photos with Santa 10 a.m. to noon. Eastland yearbook junior class and cheerleaders will be selling concessions as fundraisers.
Branson on the Road, Christmas Style, Nov. 29-Dec. 1, White Pines Dinner Theatre, 6712 W. Pines Road, Mount Morris
Forever Plaid: Plaid Tidings, Dec. 1-11, Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll.
Sights and Sounds Christmas Walk, 5 p.m. Dec. 2 in Sterling. Santa’s arrival on Locust Street, Santa’s Workshop with free children’s activities, tree lighting at 5:30 p.m., horse and carriage rides starting at 5:30 p.m., inflatable Wonderland selfie stations, late-night shopping and dining, fireworks over downtown riverfront at 8 p.m.
Discover Dixon’s Christmas Walk, 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 2 across six blocks of downtown Dixon. KSB Christmas Tree Lighting at 5 p.m., KSB Hospital, 403 E. First St. Shopping, music and demonstrations.
Fulton Christmas Walk, 5 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2 and Walk at Heritage Canyon, noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 3. Live nativity 5 p.m. Dec. 2 at de Immigrant Windmill and Windmill Cultural Center, First Street and 10th Avenue.
Lorrie Morgan’s Enchanted Christmas, 7 p.m. Dec. 3, Wild Rose Casino and Hotel, Clinton, Iowa.
A Candle in the Window, 7 p.m. Dec. 2-3, 2 p.m. Dec. 4, 7 p.m. Dec. 9, 2 p.m. Dec. 10., Polo Community Theater, Polo Town Hall.
It’s a Wonderful Life, Dec. 2-3, Morrison Music Theatre Association, Bethesda Lutheran Church, 301 W. South St., Morrison
Community Christmas Tree lighting, 6 p.m. Dec. 2, Courthouse Square, Mount Carroll. Santa and Mrs. Claus meet’n’greet at library, 208 N. Main St. Farmers Market at Kraft Building, Market and Main, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 3. Christmas Walk, 9 a.m., Dec. 3.
Scrooge the Comedy, Dec. 3-17, White Pines Dinner Theatre, 6712 W. Pines Road, Mount Morris
Dixon Municipal Band Christmas Concert, 7 p.m., Dec. 4, James A. Wiltz Auditorium, Dixon
Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some), 7 p.m. Dec. 9-10, 2 p.m. Dec. 11, Performing Arts Guild, Pinecrest Grove Theatre, 500 Evergreen Lane, Mt. Morris.
Holidays with the Clinton Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10, Vernon Cook Theater, Clinton High School, Clinton, Iowa.
Holiday Fun, 2:30 p.m. Dec. 15., Dixon Public Library.
The Prophecy Show: The Music of Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Dec. 30, Dixon Theatre, 114 S. Galena Ave.
