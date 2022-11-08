November lunar eclipse, seen from Dixon

The moon appears blood red during a total lunar eclipse as seen in the sky over Dixon shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, as it set in the western sky. The moon passed through the earth's shadow. The eclipse was completely visible over the Pacific and most of North America. It is the second blood moon this calendar year; the other was in mid-May. The next one will be March 14, 2025. A November full moon carries the moniker "beaver moon," according to the Old Farmer's Almanac, because European settlers and native peoples of the eastern seaboard set their beaver traps by its appearance. (Alexa Zoellner)