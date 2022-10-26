Dixon man charged with sexually assaulting a child

DIXON – A 75-year-old Dixon man was in Lee County jail Wednesday, accused of sexually assaulting a girl younger than 18.
Gary Troxell was arrested Monday after the girl reported being fondled by Troxell to an adult, who called police.
He was charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child younger than 18, which carries three to seven years in prison, one count of felony battery, punishable by one to four years, and one of misdemeanor battery, after he confirmed some of the details of the assault that the girl provided, police said in the probable cause affidavit.
Bond is set at $25,000. He has a pretrial conference Nov. 17.