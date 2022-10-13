5 Things to do in the Sauk Valley: Wild about ABBA, Alice’s adventures in Wonderland

From a stage show that wowed audiences in London’s West End to a little girl’s adventures in Lewis Carroll’s fantasyland, drama takes the lead in this week’s 5 Things To Do in the Sauk Valley. There’s more, of course. You can dine and support area manufacturing, enjoy fall at a campground and attend a reception for a featured artist.

1 “Honey, Honey.” Mania, an ABBA tribute band that began by playing at the Strand Theatre in London in 2002 brings its stage show to the Dixon Theatre, 114 S. Galena Ave, Dixon for a performance 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets start at $20. This tour’s cast includes Alison Ward at Agnetha, James Allen as Bjorn, Amy Edwards as Anni-Frid and Jeff Pike at Benny.

2 Curiouser and Curiouser. The Penguin Project of the Sauk Valley will have performances of “Alice in Wonderland Jr.”, 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Centennial Auditorium, Sterling High School. The Penguin Projects provides theater opportunities to children with special needs. Tickets start at $10.

3 Toast to manufacturing. Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce Manufacturing Dinner and Celebration will be 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Sauk Valley Community College. The event will celebrate programming at Whiteside Area Career Center, Morrison Institute of Technology, and Sauk Valley Community College. There will be a scholarship presentation. Tickets are $25 and available at saukvalleyareachamber.com/events or by calling 815-625-2400.

4 Celebrating fall camping. Ruffit Park, 24832 Rock Falls Road in Sterling, will have its inaugural Fall Harvest Festival, which starts 9 a.m. Saturday. There will be a bags tournament, more than 25 vendors, lasertag, and a bounce and slide for children. Individual events cost $10 to $20.

5 Honored artist. A reception honoring artist Susanne Nestory will be noon Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the Sauk Valley Community College gallery. Nestory’s works, “The Oregon Years,” is on exhibit at the gallery. Both the exhibit and reception are free.

Do you have information on an upcoming event or attraction? Be sure to let us know about it. Please submit information for Sauk Valley Media’s weekly calendars to https://www.shawlocal.com/sauk-valley/forms/press-releases/ or to news@saukvalley.com. Include a contact person and phone number.