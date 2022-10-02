Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties, filed Sept. 16-23

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Albert J. Vos to William J. and Linda I. Roth, 324 N. Jackson St., Morrison, $132,500.

⋅ Susan B. Lanphere to Melissa Dewitte, 2021 Banks Road, Erie, $0.

⋅ Terrence L. and Diana Batten to Aaron R. Schrader, 1108 E. 16th St., Sterling, $82,900.

⋅ Jeffrey D. and Jodee Olsen to Dalton R. Swanson, 311 Maple St., Prophetstown, $92,000.

⋅ Gary A. and Marsha R. Feldkirchner and Bruce R. Tompkins to Jody M. and Maggie A. Young, 922 E. Rock Falls Road, Rock Falls, $205,000.

⋅ Philip K. Young to Roni M. Chavez and Felix M. Juarez, 23737 Emerson Road, Sterling, $198,500.

⋅ Arlene A. Delhotel Estate, Terri L. Miller and Diane A. McCullough to Terri L. and Gary L. Miller, 1103 McCue Road, Sterling, $57,000.

⋅ Rex Lasson to Kevin J. Hudgin and Chynna R. Parker, 203 Seventh Ave., Sterling, $101,000.

⋅ Gary A. and Ella Bright to Jacob and Brittany Stewart, 812 Fifth St., Erie, $217,500.

⋅ Angela S. Brandon to Jeffrey Silva and Dan Cornwell, 24991 Como Road, Sterling, $40,000.

⋅ Randall, Stephanie and Mark Shuey to Joseph Anthony and Staci Hansen, 13781 Kennedy Road, Fulton, $282,000.

⋅ Joel McDonnell to Patricia J. Roland, 208 Larch St., Morrison, $32,000.

⋅ Elizabeth Strand to Joanne Syring, 1709 Ave D, Sterling, $155,000.

Quit claim deeds

⋅ Dana J. Hollaway to Benny Garza Jr., 803 W. 10th St., Sterling, $25,000.

⋅ Rebecca and Robert Cox to Richard and Melody Buell, 714 Jackson St., Prophetstown, $4,000.

⋅ Leslie E. and Paulette M. Funderberg to Melissa Zemora, 511 Galt Ave., Rock Falls, $39,900.

⋅ Joseph Kuhn to Henry and Sandra Johnson, 105 W. Market St., Tampico, $0.

⋅ Fidencio Hooper Campos to Theresa S. Hooper Campos, formerly Hooper, 508 Broadway Ave., Sterling, $0.

Trustees deeds

⋅ James W. and Beverly A. Hufman to Got Realty LLC, 505 E. Lincolnway Road, Morrison, $20,000.

⋅ Gary N. and Donna M. Johnson Trust, Donna M. Johnson, trustee, to Richard A. and Lorann L. Geerts, 7870 Pryor Road, Albany, $165,000.

⋅ Donald J. Becker Trust to Benjamin Bloede, 613 Lincolnway Court, Morrison, $148,000.

⋅ Joan M. and Paul M. Cagley Trust to Herbert G. and Janice L. Shafer, 701 Valley View Drive, Fulton, $280,000.

Deed

⋅ Gabel Payton and Whiteside County sheriff to Towne Mortgage Co., 8096 Hazel Road, Morrison, $0.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Farrel H. and Jo Ann Wright to James B. Parks and Linda K. Leblanc-Parks, 861 Riverside Drive, Dixon, $280,000.

⋅ Rosie Mae Thome to Larry L. Gittleson Trust No. 101, Larry L. Gittleson, trustee, 3028 Herman Road, Steward, $46,996.50.

⋅ Michael and Mary Anderson to Kyle and Richard McQuality Jr., one parcel of farmland in Amboy Township, $150,000.

⋅ Rodney and Rosemary Hughes to James D. Hart, 223 E. Eighth St., Dixon, $34,000.

⋅ Clyde C. and Mary K. Yount, Juliane Misch, Jodiane Spiekerman and Krista L. Ladieu to Clyde C. Yount Revocable Living Trust, Juliane Misch and Jodiane Spiekerman, trustees, 2165 Forest Park Circle, Dixon, $289,900.

⋅ Delores Wellman and Diane Stiens to Timothy Stiens, 1414 W. Second St., Dixon, $0.

⋅ Gregory A. and Barbara J. Majeski to GNB LLC, 849 N. Galena Ave. and 516 state Route 2, Dixon, $0.

⋅ Daniel and Carrianne Ellard to Francisco and Beatriz A. Cadenas, 914 Brook Meadow Drive, Compton, $338,000.

⋅ Whitni Kacick Hey, Laura Elizabeth Menze, Peter W. Halford, Rev. Lyndon Kacick, Christopher Barber, Talarie Bilharz, Kamaryn Lappin, Lawrence Scooter Barber and Mackenna Hill to Andrew and Molly Hey, 993 Mile Road, Dixon, $178,000.

⋅ Thomas E. O’Malley to Clint and Sally Tabor, 420 Garden Walk, Dixon, $110,000.

⋅ Kent A. Anders to Qiana T. Mason, 1410 W. Second St., Dixon, $73,000.

⋅ Christopher McKnight to Alexis Gutierrez, 2014 W. First St., Dixon, $117,400.

⋅ Circle F Farms Co. to Jerad M. Zellhofer, 1760 Winding Road, Amboy, $33,000.

⋅ Charles A. and Pamela Sue Gonigam to Robert L. and Pamela J. Gonigam, one parcel in East Grove Township, $542,000.

⋅ Ralph M. and Ardith V. Sprowls to Ernesto and Guadalupe Flores, block 10, lot 24, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $22,500.

⋅ Lee A. Foulk to Glen A. and Joseph G. Foulk, one parcel in Brooklyn Township, $220,000.

⋅ Lee A. Foulk to Glen A. Foulk, one parcel in Brooklyn Township, $660,000.

⋅ Blake E. Brunson- and Madison L. Armstrong to Aaron T. and Margaret E. Spencer, 423 Second Ave., Dixon, $202,000.

⋅ Kelly Hicks to Russell T. and Tina L. Sergent, 804 W. Prairieview St., Sublette, $200,000.

Quit claim deeds

⋅ Antonio M. and Rosalia M. Sian to Danny, Jenell and Lisa Stolzenbach, block 15, lot 31, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $10,000.

⋅ Christina L. Schaver to Deanna E. Barlow Trust, Deanna E, Barlow, trustee, three parcels in Amboy Township, $0.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Larry G. and Mary R. McCormick Living Trust, Larry G. McCormick, trustee, to Kylie A. and Caden S. Thueson, 1662 Lawrence Lane, Dixon, $8,900.

⋅ Lucy Anderson Declaration of Trust, Lucy A. Anderson, trustee, to Tellus Demetra LLC, one parcel in Alto Township, $982,328.

⋅ Lynn M. Asp Living Trust, No. 010207, Melissa Sanders and Pamela Vivian, successor co-trustees, to Jessica and Lee Brenizer, 131 S. State St., Franklin Grove, $75,200.

Sheriff’s deed

⋅ Lee County sheriff and Larry G. Fletcher to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, 708 Paddock Ave., Ashton, $0.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Donald E. and Darlene F. Vock to Lindsay A. Lucas, 1652 Warrenton Court, Byron, $187,000.

⋅ Dawn Renee, Kyle James and Brittany Furman to Kyle James and Brittany Furman, 1198 Clifton Terrace, Rochelle, $160,000.

⋅ Union Savings Bank to Riley A. and Katrina Elizabeth Jennings, 12463 W. Haldane Road, Forreston, $70,000.

⋅ Bradley D. and Melinda D. Gocken to Luis A. Montiel, 15825 E. Lindenwood Road, Stillman Valley, $335,000.

⋅ Michael Rayburn to Edward N. Yarbrough, 118 Jata Drive, Davis Junction, $250,000.

⋅ The late Samuel Curtis Duncan, also Curtis, by heirs to Miguel Carrillo, one parcel on South Clifford Street, Mt. Morris, $0.

⋅ Stephen L. and Laverna R. Hershberger to Bridget and Clay Walton, 881 W. Flagg Road, Dixon, $290,000.

⋅ Robert and Christine P. Swanson to Steven Osseck, 1471 N. state Route 2, Oregon, $495,000.

⋅ Kevin and Jolene Graney to Michael and Kristen Worley, 330 Prairie Trail, Stillman Valley, $268,000.

⋅ Branden C. and Beth McCullough to Zachary Duggar, 540 S. Third St., Rochelle, $138,000.

⋅ Benjamin R. and Brandy P. Korth to Rebecca L. Moore, 402 W. Green St., Forreston, $147,000.

⋅ T and R Rentals LLC to Harvey Haars, 903 N. Main St., Rochelle, $132,000.

⋅ Chad Allen Scott to Jaime J. Bugarin, 121 S. Ninth St., Rochelle, $67,500.

⋅ Alex M. and Paul J. Johnson to Justin Durancik and Allison Reed, 4661 N. Marrill Road, Stillman Valley, $359,900.

⋅ Elizabeth C. and Stephen P. Ramsden Jr. to Paula S. Kastning and Prisilla J. Patel, 112 E. Front St., Byron, $125,000.

⋅ Randy W. Gretschmann to Christopher A. Prosser, 322 Winter Rose Circle, Davis Junction, $195,000.

⋅ Meaghan C. Ashworth to Vincente David Berg and Diedra Ann Santiago, 803 Park Drive, Byron, $151,500.

⋅ Wiggale LLC to Brandi Winters Smith, 80 Terrace View Blvd., Oregon, $135,000.

⋅ Andrew and Marisa Kehren to Edward Motes, 12112 N. Hoisington Road, Byron, $320,000.

⋅ Ichiban Properties LLC to Bradley J. Taylor, 206 S. Maple Ave., Byron, $190,000.

Quit claim deeds

⋅ Candyce Cortese to Samuel J. Kloweit, 218 W. Grant St., Stillman Valley, $0.

⋅ Central Illinois Real Estate Holdings LLC, Series SH1 to Richard Eldred, 212 N. Main St., Kings, $0.

Trustees deeds

⋅ F and W. Lewis Family Trust, Wesley E. Lewis, trustee, to Dustin E. Lewis, one parcel in Marion Township, $68,000.

⋅ Duncan Family Trust 1, Kenneth S. and Danny C. Duncan, trustees, to Miguel Carrillo, one parcel on South Clifford Street, Mt. Morris, $30,000.

⋅ Dennis R. and Lorraine M. Bearrows Revocable Trust 1, Dennis R. and Lorraine M. Bearrows, trustees, to John L. and Susan J. Marcum, one parcel on Ivy Road, Stillman Valley, $5,000.

⋅ Sandra L. Portincaso Trust 1, Sandra L. Portincaso, trustee, to Michael Elmendorf, 226 and 327 Deer Paint Drive and 401 Sioux Lane, Dixon, $2,000.

⋅ Old National Bank Trust 8144, Old National Bank, trustee, to McGuire Family Farm LLC, one parcel in Lynnville Township, $0.

⋅ Richard P. Kiphart Revocable Trust, Susan R. Kiphart, Christopher Capps, and Michael Roberts, Susan R. Kiphart, trustee, to JK Dixon Properties LLC, 4452 W. Edgewood Road and one other parcel in Dixon, $2.1 million.

Deed in trust

⋅ Katherine E. Nelson, Ryan M. King, Tonya L. Vant, Becky F. Leggitt, Jeffrey J. King and Kristian B. Regalado to Robert Wayne and Deborah L. King Trust 700, Robert Wayne and Deborah L. King, trustees, two parcels in Pine Rock Township, $280,000.

Executor’s deed

⋅ Estate of Joann Backman, the late Joann E. Bachman by executor, to Nicholas and Chelsea Palmer, 612 S. Eighth St., Oregon, $110,000.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office