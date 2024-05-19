McCombie offers eighth annual summer reading program

SAVANNA — State Rep. Tony McCombie is officially launching her eighth annual summer reading club for elementary school students who live or go to school in the 89th District.

The “Reading BUZZ” program is offered to encourage students to start or continue positive reading habits.

“I am excited to again offer a summer reading program to encourage and challenge students to keep up their reading while away from school,” McCombie said. “Summer break is fun, but it can also be a great time to learn and connect with family and friends over stories you read, and I encourage students to participate this year.”

Reading BUZZ challenges elementary school students to read eight books before July 15.

The summer reading sign-up sheets have been delivered to schools and local libraries, and an electronic copy can also be accessed online through McCombie’s website RepMcCombie.com under the “resources” tab. Participation in this program can overlap with any other summer reading program offered through area libraries, schools or other organizations.

Participants will receive a special treat to reward them for their reading and will receive a certificate from the Illinois House of Representatives. To participate, a parent or guardian must fill out and sign the form and return it to McCombie’s office, 9317B Illinois Route 84, Savanna, IL 61074, by July 15.

For more information, contact McCombie’s district office at 815-291-8989.