Sterling financial adviser receives Certified Financial Planner certification

STERLING — Edward Jones financial adviser Nicolas Lareau recently received Certified Financial Planner certification.

The certification was awarded by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards.

Lareau’s certification expanded his knowledge in financial management, tax-sensitive investment strategies, retirement savings, insurance planning, education planning, and estate considerations. He also committed to follow the board of standard’s code of ethics and standards of conduct.

Edward Jones is a financial services firm that provides over 8 million clients help to achieve financial goals and a positive impact to improve lives and better communities and society.

The Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards authorizes individuals who complete the organization’s initial and ongoing certification requirements to use certification marks.

For information, visit edwardjones.com.