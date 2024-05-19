Forreston, Fulton baseball win regional titles: Saturday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Baseball

Dunlap 3, Dixon 2: Dixon’s James Leslie threw a complete-game six-hitter with six strikeouts, allowing just one earned run, but Dunlap scored two runs in the third and held on. Quade Richards was 2 for 3 with an RBI and Brady Lawrence doubled and drove in the other run for Dixon.

Fulton 4, Eastland 3: Caden Wilkin’s infield single with two outs in the top of the sixth scored Dane VanZuiden with the go-ahead and eventual winning run in the Class 1A Fulton Regional final. Chase Dykstra got a game-ending strikeout with the tying run at third base, throwing three shutout innings of relief with no hits allowed and four strikeouts to get the win. Wilkin was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and VanZuiden 2 for 3 with two runs scored and two stolen bases.

Forreston 13, Ashton-Franklin Center 3: Forreston scored four runs in the second inning and six in the fifth in a 14-hit attack to win the Class 1A A-FC Regional. Kendall Erdmann was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs and Carson Akins 3 for 4 with a double, run scored and two RBIs for the Cardinals (23-8-1). Kaden Ganz was 2 for 3 with a double, run scored and three RBIs. Brock Lehman homered and Caleb Thomas was 3 for 3 with a run scored and an RBI for A-FC.

Boys tennis

Class 1A Freeport Sectional: Sterling senior Brecken Peterson took third in singles and Newman senior Logan Palmer and freshman Joel Rhodes took second in the doubles bracket at the Class 1A Freeport Sectional to advance to the IHSA state tournament.