Dixon speaker to host free lecture series on churches in Biblical times

DIXON – Nationally known Dixon speaker Tom Wadsworth will be presenting a seven-part lecture series on churches in Biblical times.

The series titled “A Fresh Biblical View of Doing Church: It’s Not What We Thought It Was” will begin at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 4 in the Men’s Club Room at the Loveland Community House and Museum in Dixon.

The free public events will run from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Tuesday from Oct. 4 through Nov. 15.

“Going to church in the Bible was substantially different from our traditional experience today,” Wadsworth said. “These presentations should cause anyone - Protestants, Catholics, and even seasoned pastors - to rethink their weekly church meetings.”

Wadsworth, 69, is a nationally known speaker, writer and former Dixon pastor who holds a Ph.D. in New Testament studies. He is also active as a speaker and volunteer for many local events and organizations.

The presentations are the culmination of 45 years of research and scholarship behind a recent 300-page doctoral dissertation, he said. Each presentation will include about 30 minutes for discussion.

The schedule and topics are:

Oct. 4 - Why the Early Church Didn’t Have “Worship Services”

Oct. 11 - The Real Meaning of Worship in the Bible

Oct. 18 - The Temple That Changed Everything

Oct. 25 - Why They Didn’t “Preach Sermons” in Church

Nov. 1 - Worship Wars: The Biblical Role of Music

Nov. 8 - How the Church Later Developed Worship Services

Nov. 15 - The Biblical Purpose of Going to Church