Business update: Sterling dog boarding facility more like a fellowship

STERLING – The Barkery on Science Ridge LLC is a canine boarding and socialization center opened Thursday at 25689 W. Science Ridge Road.
There are 14 custom-themed rooms for boarding. There are two fenced outdoor play areas: one is 100-foot by 50-foot and the other is 50-foot square.
There is also a center for bathing and grooming, and Club Bark – an indoor playground for members that will be open year-round.
The boarding suites feature large and playful decals featuring Snoopy, Scooby Doo, and other whimsical themes.
Each room has a bed and doggy door leading to a private outdoor kennel for fresh air.
Club Bark features weave poles, tunnels, platforms, and other agility training equipment.
For owner Deborah Proctor, The Barkery is more than a place for dogs to stay and play. It is a site for fellowship.
“I want this place to be a part of the community and not just somewhere your dog stays once in a while,” Proctor said. “I hope to convey a strong sense of hospitality to the community and share the joy I know that comes when sharing with people and their dogs.”
Future plans include doggy daycare and puppy preschool – where dogs will learn early training concepts and animal-to-animal socialization. Call 815-213-0164 for more information.
