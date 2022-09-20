September 20, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsBet Chicago SportsOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles
News - Sauk Valley

Business update: Sterling dog boarding facility more like a fellowship

By Brandon Clark
Jennifer Bergstrom of Milledgeville brought her three black labrador retrievers to play at the Barkery, a boarding place for dogs in Sterling.

Jennifer Bergstrom of Milledgeville brought her three black labrador retrievers to play at the Barkery, a boarding place for dogs in Sterling. (Brandon Clark for Shaw Local News Network)

STERLING – The Barkery on Science Ridge LLC is a canine boarding and socialization center opened Thursday at 25689 W. Science Ridge Road.

There are 14 custom-themed rooms for boarding. There are two fenced outdoor play areas: one is 100-foot by 50-foot and the other is 50-foot square.

There is also a center for bathing and grooming, and Club Bark – an indoor playground for members that will be open year-round.

The boarding suites feature large and playful decals featuring Snoopy, Scooby Doo, and other whimsical themes.

Each room has a bed and doggy door leading to a private outdoor kennel for fresh air.

Club Bark features weave poles, tunnels, platforms, and other agility training equipment.

For owner Deborah Proctor, The Barkery is more than a place for dogs to stay and play. It is a site for fellowship.

“I want this place to be a part of the community and not just somewhere your dog stays once in a while,” Proctor said. “I hope to convey a strong sense of hospitality to the community and share the joy I know that comes when sharing with people and their dogs.”

Future plans include doggy daycare and puppy preschool – where dogs will learn early training concepts and animal-to-animal socialization. Call 815-213-0164 for more information.

Do you have a story for a Business Update? Contact Brandon Clark at askthehealthguy1@yahoo.com. This feature appears weekly in the Gazette and Telegraph.

The Barkery in Sterling is a boarding place for dogs.

The Barkery in Sterling is a boarding place for dogs. (Brandon Clark for Shaw Local News Network)

SterlingBusinessPremium