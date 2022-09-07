Courtney Ortgiesen is Amboy student of the month for September

Courtney Ortgiesen is a 17-year-old senior at Amboy High School. Her parents are Kathy Ortgiesen and James Ortgiesen Jr. and her siblings are Elizabeth Ortgiesen and Kaitlyn Ortgiesen. She is from Amboy.

Q. What class do you find really engaging and why?

Calculus, taught by Cynthia Carlson. My classmates and I have had her for three years, so she knows us pretty well. She knows what we understand and what takes us a little longer to learn. She also takes her experiences in college and tries to prepare us for our next chapter in our life.

Q. What are your post-graduation plans?

I will be visiting several colleges this fall to figure out the best fit for me. I am also undecided about what career I want, but I am leaning toward something in the medical field.

Q. What are your two favorite activities?

Student Council and National Honor Society. Since you have to be chosen to be in NHS, I feel that my hard work toward my grades and activities has paid off. For Student Council, I like the ability to be able to plan events for my community and my classmates. The blood drives and canned food drives give back to our community while our school dances allow us to have some fun.

Q. What is a meaningful memory from school?

Going to Autumn On Parade with our marching band. We had gone for the first time when I was a freshman and had received fifth place. After we went back the second year, we received third. All the work we put toward it and the nerves right before step off are incomparable.

Q. What is your hope for the future?

To find where I belong. Right now, I am very uncertain about my future and what it holds for me. I want to find a college I love and a career I love even more.

