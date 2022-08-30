Obituary deadlines for Sauk Valley Media publications over Labor Day holiday

Funeral home directors are advised that obituary staff will not be in the office Sunday, Sept. 4 or Monday, Sept. 5, which is Labor Day.

The iPublish system will allow for placement of obituaries for run dates other than Sept. 5. Any obituary needed to be input during the Labor Day weekend must be done through iPublish.

The deadline for the Gazette and Telegraph remains noon, Monday. Sept. 5 for the Tuesday, Sept. 6 editions. There will be no e-edition of those publications on Labor Day.

The regular obituary deadline for the Sept. 6 Whiteside News-Sentinel newspapers (News-Sentinel, Erie Review, Fulton Journal and Prophetstown Echo) will be 9 a.m. Friday. The regular obituary deadline for the Sept. 6 Prairie Advocate remains 9 a.m. Friday.

Regular office hours will resume on Sept. 6. For questions about this schedule, please call the obituary department at 815-526-4438 from 9 to 5 Monday through Friday.