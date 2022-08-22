Chief: Rock Falls shooting victim released from hospital

ROCK FALLS – The 30-year-old Rock Falls man who was shot several times the morning of Aug. 9 was released from a Rockford hospital sometime over the weekend, Police Chief Dave Pilgrim said Monday.
No one has been arrested. Police are investigating, and were waiting for the man to recover somewhat before interviewing him, Pilgrim has said.
The shooting happened around 10 a.m. in the 900 block of West Fifth Street.
The man suffered “multiple gunshots to his body and extremities” and underwent surgery that day at CGH Medical Center in Sterling before being taken to OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, where more surgeries were performed, Pilgrim has said.
Another man who was at the scene was detained for a short time but not charged. A handgun was recovered, police said.
Neither man has been identified, and no further details were released.
Detectives from the Sterling Police Department, the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office and State Police are assisting.