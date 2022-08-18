Local bands, a kayak get-together and a car show for school supplies part of this week’s fun

The following is a list of current events and upcoming activities going on in the Sauk Valley. Don’t forget to check out 5 Things To Do for other opportunities.

Do you have information on an upcoming event or attraction? Be sure to let us know. Submit information for Sauk Valley Media’s weekly calendar to news@saukvalley.com. Include a contact person and phone number.

This Week

Live musical performances include:

Karen Hester: Dolly Parton Tribute Artist, 7 p.m., Thursday, Whiteside County Fair.

Backlash, 5:30 p.m., Friday, Music at the Square, John Dixon Park, Dixon.

Dirty Fishnet Stockings, 7 p.m., Friday, Mt. Morris Jamboree, Campus Band Shell.

Soul 2 Soul, 8 p.m. Friday, Lincoln Highway Heritage Festival, Rochelle.

Mark Dvorak, 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Books on First, 202 W. First St., Dixon.

Swingbilly Rfd., 7 p.m. Saturday, Mt. Morris Jamboree, Campus Band Shell.

Class Field Trip, noon, Burn N Bush, 2 p.m., Project Nostalgia, 5 p.m., Hi Infidelity, 8 p.m., Saturday, Lincoln Highway Heritage Festival, Rochelle.

Adam’s Voice, 6 p.m., Sunday, Spring Valley Reformed Church, 10960 Spring Valley Road, Fulton.

The Beaux, 4 p.m., Sunday, Lincoln Highway Heritage Festival, Rochelle.

Other activities:

Back to School Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, at First Reformed Church, 510 15th Ave., Fulton. Fundraiser for school supplies.

Floatzilla, paddle sports festival, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sunset Park, Rock Island.

Glory Days Vintage Drag Race, Car Show and Swap Meet, Byron Dragway. Opens 8 a.m. daily. Tickets $20 Friday and Saturday, $15 on Sunday. Kids 12 and younger are free.

Lincoln Highway Heritage Festival, Friday to Sunday, Rochelle. Car and motorcycle show on Saturday. Raffle on Saturday.

Kayak Meet Up, Hennepin Canal State Park Foundation, 12:45 a.m. Sunday, Route 40 Boat Ramp, Rock Falls

Upcoming Music

Blues Brews and BBQ

Kevin Purcell and the Nightburners, 4 p.m., Altered Five Blues Band, 6 p.m., Toronzo Cannon, 8 p.m., Sept. 10., Dixon Riverfront.

Illinois State Fair grandstand, Springfield

Thursday, Aug. 18. Jon Pardi with Lainey Wilson and Chapel Hart.

Saturday, Aug. 20. Disturbed with Nita Strauss.

Sunday, Aug. 21. Sammy Hagar & The Circle with Ann Wilson of Heart.

DuQuoin State Fair grandstand, DuQuoin

Friday, Aug. 26: Harness Racing.

Saturday, Aug. 27: Cole Swindell with Ashley Cooke and Dylan Marlowe.

Sunday, Aug. 28: I Love the 90s: Montell Jordan, Tone Loc, Rob Base and Young MC.

Monday, Aug. 29: Randy Houser with Murphy 500.

Tuesday, Aug. 30: Jordan Davis with Maddie & Tae.

Wednesday, Aug. 31: Chase Rice.

Thursday, Sept. 1: Lainey Wilson.

Friday, Sept. 2: Jeff Foxworthy.

Saturday, Sept. 3: ARCA Races.

Sunday, Sept. 4: USAC Races.

Music at the Square, John Dixon Park, Dixon

5:30 p.m., Aug. 26: Mark Hobbs.

5:30 p.m., Sept. 2: The Belle Rangers.

Summer Nights and Pop-Up Markets

Dale Park, Sterling

Lojo Russo, 5 p.m., Aug. 25

Dixon Municipal Band

Christmas Concert, 7 p.m., tba.

Mt. Morris Jamboree, Campus Band Shell

Dirty Fishnet Stockings, 7 p.m., Aug. 19

Swingbilly Rfd., 7 p.m. Aug. 20

Chicago Tribute Anthology, 7 p.m., Aug. 26

Brass From the Past, 7 p.m. Aug. 27

Winning Wheels Summer Concert Series, Eclipse Square, Prophetstown

3 On The Tree, 5 p.m., Aug. 26

To be announced, 5 p.m., Sept. 23

To be announced, 5 p.m., Oct. 28

Books on First, 202 W. First St., Dixon

Mark Dvorak, 6:30 p.m., Aug. 20

Lowell Harp and Friends, 6:30 p.m., Aug. 27

Lowell Harp and Friends, 6:30 p.m., Sept. 24

Rosbrook Studio Second Saturday Open Mic, signup at 6 p.m., performances 7 to 11 p.m., 107 S. Peoria Ave., Dixon. $3 suggested donation.

American Legion Post 902, 712 Fourth Ave., Rock Falls. Jam Session, 7 p.m. every Thursday.

The First Fridays Open Mic, K’s Sports Bar, 408 East Washington (Route 64) in Oregon.

Spring Valley Reformed Church, 10960 Spring Valley Road, Fulton.

Larry DeLawder Family, 6 p.m. Aug 28

Theater productions

Historic Dixon Theatre

Tickets are on sale for the following shows at Historic Dixon Theatre, 114 S. Galena Ave. Go to dixontheatre.com/events/ for tickets or more information.

Rendezvous Arts Orchestra, 5 p.m. Sept. 11

Menopause the Musical, Sept. 28-29.

Forever Young, Oct. 7.

ABBA Mania, Oct. 16.

Paul Childers, Oct. 22.

“Yesterday: A Beatles Tribute” endorsed by Sir Paul McCartney, Nov. 5.

“Annie Jr.,” Nov. 18-19.

“Cinderella” (A community theater production), Dec. 9-11.

“The Prophecy Show: The Music of Trans-Siberian Orchestra,” Dec. 30.

“Motor City: the Motown Revue,” Jan. 14.

Still Collins, Jan. 28.

Shanghai Circus, Feb. 24.

Doug Allen Nash, March 11.

Comedian Yakov Smirnoff, March 24.

Head East, April 7.

Adventures of Tortoise and the Hair Next Generation, April 23, 2023

“The Machine: The Music of Pink Floyd,” April 28, 2023

Under the Street Lamp, May 13, 2023

Illusionist Mike Super, May 27, 2023

Dixon Stage Left, 306 W First St, Dixon

Season Gala, 7 p.m., Sept. 17

Peter and the Starcatcher, September 23-24, 29-30, Oct, 1, 6-7-8.

Rendezvous Arts, Corky Siegel blues harmonica, Randy Sabien, violin, Ken Reif, visual artist, 5:30 p.m., Oct. 12

“”Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9-10, 2 p.m. Dec. 10-11

Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll.

We Will Rock You,” Aug. 11-31

“Hank Williams: Lost Highway,” Sept. 8-18

“Forever Plaid: Plaid Tidings,” Dec. 1-11

Clinton Area Showboat Theatre, 303 Riverview Drive, Clinton, Iowa

“The World Goes ‘Round,” Aug. 4, Aug. 6-14.

White Pines Dinner Theatre, 6712 W. Pines Road, Mount Morris

Salute to the Music of Roy Orbison, Aug. 23

Rick Lindy and the Wild Ones, Aug. 24-25

Dave and Daphne Show, Sept. 7-8

Getting Better with Age, Sept. 13-15

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Crooner Quenton Flagg, Sept. 21

Quentin Flagg’s Inspirational Gospel and Country, Sept. 22

“I Gotta Be Me” starring Denny Diamond, Oct. 5-6

Rod Stewart Tribute, Oct. 18

Mirror of Mathis, Oct. 19-20

Down to the Funny Bones, Nov. 2-3

“Andrew and His Sisters: A WWII Musical Tribute,” Nov. 9-10

Branson on the Road, Christmas Style, Nov. 29-Dec. 1

“Scrooge the Comedy,” Dec. 3-17

Polo Community Theater

“Romeo and Juliet,” Sept. 23-25, Sept. 30-Oct. 1, Polo Town Hall, 115 S. Franklin Ave., Polo

Art exhibits

The Next Picture Show, 113 W. First St., Dixon.

“Black and White” exhibit through Sept. 30, KSB Hospital’s Commerce Towers.

“Absolutely Abstract” through Sept. 3.

Woodland Arts Academy, 117 W. Second St., Rock Falls

“First Avenue Bridge” exhibition, tba

Markets

Twin City Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, year-round indoors and out; 106 Avenue A in Sterling, 815-626-8610, twincitycarmersmarket.com and Facebook.

Food truck Fridays, RB&W Park, 201 E. Second St., Rock Falls, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 12

Dixon Park District Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to noon Wednesdays through Oct. 26 and 7 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Oct. 29, Haymarket Square, 513 W. Second St., Dixon.

Dixon City Market, 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 31, Heritage Crossing, Dixon.

Rock Falls Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday and Saturday, 400 W Second St., Rock Falls, through October.

Pop-Up Markets, 5 p.m., second and fourth Thursday, Dale Park, Sterling.

Chana Route 64 Auction Barn Inc. auction, 10 a.m. (first and third) Sunday; flea market, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (second and fourth) Saturday and Sunday at 620 S. Stone Hill Road. Find Chana Auction Barn on Facebook or call 815-830-3898 for more information. Contact Market Manager Robin at 815-973-0728 for details.

Mount Carroll Farmer’s Market, 8 a.m. to noon, each Saturday through Oct. 29.

BASIC Market, 514 13th Ave., Fulton, 9 a.m. to noon, Saturdays through October.

Museums, exhibits and attractions

Loveland History Museum, 9 a.m. -2 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Loveland Community House, 513 W. Second St., Dixon; free.

Ingersoll Wetlands Learning Center at Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge. Open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7071 Riverview Road, Thomson. Call 815-273-2732.

Reagan Boyhood Home, 810 S. Hennepin Ave, Dixon, March 29 to Dec. 17, is open for tours Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. with the last tour leaving at 3 p.m.

Northwest Territory Historic Center, 205 W. Fifth St. Dixon, open 9 a.m - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Ronald Reagan Birthplace/Museum, 111 Main St., Tampico., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday (Except Easter Sunday and Mother’s Day). 815-622-8705.

Byron Museum of History, Wednesday-Saturday 10:00 to 3:00, located at 110 North Union St., Byron.

Roberts Armory World War II Museum, Route 251 and Intermodal Drive, Rochelle. Open 1-4 p.m. Aug. 20 as part of the Lincoln Highway Heritage Festival, Nov. 6 in honor of Veterans Day and Memorial Day or by appointment.

Special interest

Riverfront Yoga, 7 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., Fridays through Sept. 2 at Dixon Riverfront.

Dixon Coin Club, 7 p.m., first Tuesday, American Legion, 1120 W. First St., Dixon.

Library programs

Sterling Public Library. Lego club, 10 a.m. Aug. 20, Reading roulette, Aug. 27.

Dixon Public Library. Orbital Book, 6 p.m. Aug. 17; Monday Morning Mysteries, 10:30 a.m. Aug. 22; Literary Merits, 2 p.m. Aug. 23.

Rock Falls Public Library. Book clubs, 6:30 p.m. last Tuesday of month, 10 a.m. first Thursday of month.

