Dixon Public Schools places $31.4 million budget plan up for public review

DIXON – Dixon Public Schools will spend almost $31.4 million in 2022-23, according to the proposed budget that is available for public review at the district office and online at dps170.org.
During the Aug. 10 regular meeting, the board of education set a budget hearing for 6 p.m. Sept. 21 at the district’s 1335 Franklin Grove Road offices to hear public comment and then vote on accepting the spending plan.
The district hopes to bank $357,768 from this year’s revenue. The district’s estimated fund balance by June 30, 2023, should grow to $8.3 million.
School budgets must be voted on by Sept. 30. Approval gives the district the ability to expend funds and authorizes it to act as a taxing authority.
The Education Fund is allocated $26.7 million. From that, employees’ salaries and benefits and related outlays come to $16.3 million. Spending for support services is about $5.9 million, while community services gets more than $4.2 million.
The Operations and Maintenance Fund is almost $2.5 million. Most of it is salaries and benefits.
The Transportation Fund is almost $2.3 million; about $2.1 million is for the contract for bus services.