August 17, 2022
Shaw Local
News - Sauk Valley

Dixon Public Schools places $31.4 million budget plan up for public review

By Troy E. Taylor
An August sun rises behind the Dixon Public Schools road sign indicating the Franklin Grove Road district offices in Dixon.

DIXONDixon Public Schools will spend almost $31.4 million in 2022-23, according to the proposed budget that is available for public review at the district office and online at dps170.org.

During the Aug. 10 regular meeting, the board of education set a budget hearing for 6 p.m. Sept. 21 at the district’s 1335 Franklin Grove Road offices to hear public comment and then vote on accepting the spending plan.

The district hopes to bank $357,768 from this year’s revenue. The district’s estimated fund balance by June 30, 2023, should grow to $8.3 million.

School budgets must be voted on by Sept. 30. Approval gives the district the ability to expend funds and authorizes it to act as a taxing authority.

The Education Fund is allocated $26.7 million. From that, employees’ salaries and benefits and related outlays come to $16.3 million. Spending for support services is about $5.9 million, while community services gets more than $4.2 million.

The Operations and Maintenance Fund is almost $2.5 million. Most of it is salaries and benefits.

The Transportation Fund is almost $2.3 million; about $2.1 million is for the contract for bus services.

