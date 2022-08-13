Dixon’s Jefferson Elementary will be ready for classes after burst pipe incident

DIXON — Jefferson Elementary and Madison Elementary school buildings will be ready when the student attendance begins Monday for the 2022-23 school year, members of the Dixon Public Schools board of education were told during its Aug. 10 meeting.
Jefferson was repaired after a water pipe burst on July 4. Madison underwent an $80,000 renovation that installed a more secure vestibule and moved the main office to the site of the former art classroom that served adjoining Reagan Middle School.
The burst pipe was detected by Jefferson teacher Dorraine Kingry.
“If we had not had a staff member go in to grab something, it would have run longer,” said Superintendent Margo Empen.
Empen thanked Kevin Schultz, who is in charge of building and grounds, and Jefferson Principal Crystal Thorpe for organizing a cleanup.
“In one month as of last week, we are ready for back-to-school,” Empen said. “That’s thanks to the people who worked, helped with a lot of Squeegees on a holiday. We are just thankful for the people who stopped their Fourth of July plans to move 55,000 gallons of water out of the building.”
Total damages are still being assessed. But Empen said “It’s a safe building to return to.”
Board President Linda Wegner said she and several others have toured Jefferson since the incident. “It was amazing to see,” she said.
Secretary Brandon Rogers had also done the walkthrough and commended the facilities crew, not just for restoring things at Jefferson, but simultaneously completing the work at Madison.
Much of the Madison renovation required reworking the plumbing, Empen said.
“Normal summer things are taxing enough,” Empen said. “Testament to all our staff and their hard work.”