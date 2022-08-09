August 09, 2022
Elkhorn causing some flooding on Lynn, Science Ridge, Fulfs roads in western Sterling

By Kathleen A. Schultz

Drivers in Sterling are advised to be aware of flooding that has closed a section of Science Ridge Road and is encroaching on Lynn Boulevard, both as a result of Elkhorn Creek breaching its banks. (MetroCreative)

STERLING – Drivers are advised to be aware of flooding that has closed sections of Science Ridge and Fulfs roads, and is encroaching on Lynn Boulevard, all as a result of Elkhorn Creek breaching its banks.

Science Ridge is closed between state Route 40 and Hickory Hills Road, probably until sometime Wednesday, Sterling Township Road Supervisor Kurt Glazier said Tuesday morning.

Water also is creeping into the lanes on Lynn Boulevard between Oak Grove Avenue and Industrial Drive, Glazier warned.

Fulfs Road between Route 40 and Hoover Road is closed, also until Wednesday at least, Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker said.

