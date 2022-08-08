Dixon man facing eight child sexual assault, pornography charges

DIXON – A 55-year-old Dixon man accused of videoing his sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl was hit with eight felony charges Monday and ordered held on $1 million bond.
Bill Eugene “Billy” Beauchamp was arrested at his home Saturday, one day after prosecutors say he either forced or lured the girl into his vehicle and assaulted her.
The child, who was known to Beauchamp, told her family, who reported the incident to Dixon police, State’s Attorney Charley Boonstra said.
Beauchamp, still wearing his street clothes, appeared via video from Lee County jail to hear the amended information, which is the charging document.
Originally was charged with five felony counts, Monday he appeared on eight: two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault and two counts of child pornography, each of which carry 6 to 30 years in prison, with a possible enhancement of up to 60 years; and four counts of criminal sexual assault, which is punishable by four to 15 years, with a possible enhancement of up to 30 years.
A kidnapping charge was dropped in the amended information, but more charges might be pending, Boonstra said after the hearing.
By state statute, if convicted of any of the charges, Beauchamp must serve 85% of the sentence, and if convicted of more than one, each sentence must be served consecutively.
Beauchamp requested a public defender; his preliminary hearing was set for Aug. 17.
In requesting the $1 million bond, Assistant State’s Attorney Brian Brim cited the nature of the crimes, and Beauchamp’s criminal history.
Beauchamp was charged March 26, 2009 in Lee County with aggravated sexual abuse of a girl between ages 13 and 16; he was 42. As part of a plea agreement, that charge was dismissed and he pleaded guilty to aggravated battery on June 21, 2012.
He was sentenced to two years’ probation.
On June 13, 1985, when he was 18, Beauchamp was rushing to Sauk Valley Community College, running late to a GED class, when he ran a yield sign at Wolverine Road and struck a car at the intersection of Kilgore Road in western Lee County, killing driver Walter H. Smith and his passenger, Nayola J. Nelson.
He pleaded guilty on Oct. 25, 1985, to two counts of reckless homicide and was sentenced to two-and-a-half years’ probation, court records show.