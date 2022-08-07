Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties, filed July 22-29

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Rt30-40-Rock LLC to Exchangeright Net Leased Portfolio 58 Delaware Statutory Trust, 1700 First Ave., Rock Falls (Walgreens), $4,547,008.

⋅ Scott B. Williams to Fifty Six D LLC, four parcels in Coloma Township, $550,000.

⋅ Rodney D. Cady to Vera A. Bode, 108 E. Morris St., Morrison, $80,000.

⋅ Theresa A. Johnson to Alexis Alvarado, 10171 Bristle St., Rock Falls, $339,900.

⋅ Vincente and Maria L. Villa to Jesus Aguilar Cadenas, 308 Seventh Ave., Sterling, $108,500.

⋅ Benjamin R. Francque to Charles and Corrine Popejoy, 2912 Woodlawn Road, Sterling, $375,000.

⋅ Reuter Family Trust, David Reuter, trustee, to Theresa A. Johnson, 2506A Katey Court, Sterling, $156,000.

⋅ James Miller to Zenon and Krystyna I. Jablonski, 1705 English St., Rock Falls, $13,500.

⋅ Kenneth R. Funk to Chris L. Peed, 20590 Moline Road, Lyndon, $85,000.

⋅ Douglas D. House Estate and Rosalouise, Craig D., and Curt J. House to Daniel D. and Chelsey L. McLaughlin Threehouse, one parcel on A Street, Rock Falls, $2,000.

⋅ Marilyn J. Smith to Hugo J. Lemus Guzman, 616 Portland Ave., Morrison, $148,000.

⋅ Kim R. Shutterle to Terry and Connie Freeman, 27878 Fulfs Road, Sterling, $160,000.

⋅ Francisco Javier Flores Pedroza and Pablo Flores Esparza to Nathan A. Castillo, 810 W. Sixth St., Sterling, $15,000.

⋅ Jamie J. Lehman Estate and Darla J., Justin P., and Robert L. Lehman Jr. to Satin R. and Brandon M. Charneski, 411 16th Ave., Sterling, $81,000.

⋅ James V. Wagenknecht to Kenneth Lehman, 1206 Harvey Drive, Sterling, $10,000.

⋅ Peter and Suzanne Gutierrez to Machelle Johnson, 1403 Seventh Ave., Sterling, $75,000.

⋅ Audrey Dekker to Richard and Theresa Walters, 2307 22nd Ave., Sterling, $215,000.

⋅ Cindy Olson to Jannet Barrientos, 208 17th Ave., Sterling, $90,000.

⋅ Gene and Diana Johnston to Lydia, Brandy and Roberto Martinez Jr., 1404 Sycamore Drive, Rock Falls, $139,000.

⋅ Karen E. Erickson to Jaden Nielsen, 1203 W. 21st St., Rock Falls, $40,000.

⋅ Robert E. Bentley to Christine Bail, 307 Seventh Ave., Rock Falls, $60,000.

⋅ Brian D. and Elizabeth K. Hull to Trisha A. Richards, 1307 13th Ave., Sterling, $115,500.

⋅ Linda Kuepker to Christopher R. and Savannah D. Dravis, 1316 14th Ave., Sterling, $18,500.

⋅ Wilma J. Vandereide to Jave Farms LLC and Jason J. Vandereide, 7300 Hazel Road, Fulton, $45,000.

⋅ TCHL Enterprises LLC to Andrew R. Barsema, 515 13th Ave., Fulton, $97,000.

⋅ Frank and Karen Olson to Kevin Kilker, 9768 Burn Road, Fenton, $280,000.

⋅ Marian I. Osborn to Sean Ford, 804 Glenwood Drive, Morrison, $132,000.

⋅ Gregg D. and Tamara A. Hamstra to Matthew and Ashley Gill, 614 Woodlawn Drive, Prophetstown, $100,000.

⋅ Gordon L. and Jane E. Sissing to Charles T. Monkman, 14895 Vans Road, Fulton, $150,000.

Quit claim deed

⋅ Joshua D. Buikema to Thomas S. Wickes, 18800 13th St., Fulton, $17,000.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Shirley A. Domack Trust, Christopher S. Domack, trustee, to Alison James, 13564 Damen Road, Morrison, $330,000.

⋅ Wilma J. Vandereide Trust to Jave Farms LLC and Jason J. Vandereide, three parcels at 7300 Hazel Road, Fulton, $1,271,500.

Executors deeds

⋅ Ruth S. Thompson Estate to Duane A. Thompson, 100 S. Washington St., Tampico, $1,153,732.

⋅ Jack D. and Ruth S. Thompson Estate to Duane A. Thompson, four Parcels on Blue Goose Road, Tampico, $1,840,000.

⋅ Daniel Miles Estate to Aaron A. and Tammy Todd, 10475 Polo Road, Rock Falls, $150,000.

⋅ Carl E. Vandereide Estate to Wilma J. Vandereide Trust, 7300 Hazel Road, Fulton, $0.

⋅ Mary J. Arduini Estate to Vicente Menchaca, 203 E. 10th St., Rock Falls, $117,000.

⋅ Mary A. Morphew Estate to Harrison and Michelle Roberts, 20308 Prophet Road, Prophetstown, $230,000.

Deeds

⋅ Wieland Development LLC to 301 W 3rd Street Sterling Industrial, 301 W. Third St., Sterling (The Warehouse), $2 million.

⋅ Donna I. Jaggers, also Miller Estate to Zenon and Krystyna I. Jablonski, 1705 English St., Rock Falls, $13,500.

⋅ Jaramie L. and Jackie S. Pierceson and Whiteside County sheriff to Central Bank Illinois, 308 E. Second St., Tampico, $0.

Lee County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Brenda Short to Mary Lou and Julio Hernandez and Cristian J. Hernandez Hauschild, block 28, lots 84-85, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $24,000.

⋅ Adelina D. Valadez to Damian A. and Yesenia A. Figueroa, block 27, lot 4, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $26,500.

⋅ Robert J. and Marie C. Jurgovan to Christopher David and Kaleena Geyne Janotta, block 27, lot 60, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $13,000.

⋅ Brenda and Larry A. Unruh and Lrae Tefera, also Robinson and Unruh, to Matlas-Stevens Trust, Laura Matlas-Stevens and Scot Stevens, co-trustees, block 26, lot 221, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $20,000.

⋅ Robert N. Michaels Jr. to Tiffany Irene and Jason A. Levine, block 5, lot 177, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $14,000.

⋅ Christopher J. and Julie P. McNellis to Daniel M. and Erin L. Vitiritti, block 29, lot 204, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $32,000.

⋅ John and Paula Kalabsa to Amanda Aller and Michael T. Goldman, block 11, lot 278, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $34,900.

⋅ Elizabeth A. and Michael P. Bonander to Joel and Sylvia L. Soto, block 5, lot 312, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $7,000.

⋅ Roger and Vicki Kindelberger to David A. and Lynn L. Bleckeberg, block 5, lot 212, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $1,800.

⋅ Laura and Stephen Wika to Jacqueline Dell Vogt, block 7, lot 187, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $15,000.

⋅ Joseph M. and Anne A. Fitzgibbons to Rwan and Luis A. Velazquez Jr., block 24, lot 156, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $14,000.

⋅ Michael and Pam Rosebrook to Marilyn A. Nazzarini, block 9, lot 134, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $12,000.

⋅ Julie Croft and Ira E. Wilks IV to Jeffrey Scott and Sharon Elizabeth Kelley, block 9, lots 189-190, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $24,000.

⋅ Piotr P. and Barbara A. Kwiecien to Cristanto Ruiz and Santa Mendez Alcantara, block 2, lot 120, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $18,000.

⋅ Michael and Karen Ledet to Christy Lynn Andrews, block 7, lot 125, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $57,500.

⋅ Carole Novak to Jennifer Marie and Peter Michael Reilley, block 21, lot 150, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $16,000

⋅ David B. Marschang to Heather Marschang, 2111 Dodge St., Dixon, $39,000.

⋅ Ryan J. and Bethany L. Carlson to Alexander R. and Haley N. Heal, 1421 Phyllis Drive, Dixon, $270,000.

⋅ Carrie A. Smoot to Jack T. and Kim M. Skrogstad, 515 E. Graham St., Dixon, $3,000.

⋅ Darrell E. and Katherine E. Holbrook and Dea A. Shikes to Scott E. Holbrook, 72 Rock Island Road, Rock Falls, $294,000.

⋅ Pamela J. Wohlrabe to Stephen Young and Richard Hernandez, 820 W. Brooklyn Road, Brooklyn, $225,000.

Quit claim deeds

⋅ Sara E. Elmendorf, also Harris, to Brandon M. Elmendorf, 409 Upham Place, Dixon, $0.

⋅ Karen S. McGraw and Juanita M. Nolan to Joseph E. McGraw, 17 N. Jones St., Amboy, $0.

⋅ Michael Evans and Andrea Blomfeldt to Gregory Mark Rhodes, block 11, lot 88, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

⋅ Blake Morrison to Sean Naughton, block 4, lot 156, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

⋅ James A. and Debra K. Holder to Blake Morrison, block 4, lot 156, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

⋅ Rogelio C. and Arsenia L. Africa to Jose Avilez, block 5, lot 2, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $9,000.

⋅ Angela Benedict and Linda Marie and Dennis Day Jr. to Randy Lee Dolister, 333 Wyoming Ave., Paw Paw, $250,000.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Delbert C. and Susan E. Kessel Trust, Delbert C. and Susan E. Kessel, trustees, to Christina S. and David C. Schaver,

⋅ Dark Land Trust No. 1, Thomas D. Murray, trustee, to Evan Bross and Jade Ullrich, 404 Chamberlin St., Dixon, $105,000.

⋅ Maria B. Lasiak Living Trust, Maria B. Lasiak, trustee, to John V. and Kathleen Sue Hernandez, block 3, lot 94, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $45,000.

⋅ O. Donald Hill Declaration of Trust No. 101, John F. Hill, trustee, to Edgar a. Esquival 2324 Reynolds Road, Ashton, $185,000.

⋅ William R. and Catherine H. Muetze Revocable Living Trust, William R. and Catherine H. Muetze, trustees, to William T. Wyer, four parcels in Brooklyn Township, $0.

Executors deed

⋅ Diane L. Baker and Donald I. Stebbins to Shady Pines LLC, 202 E. Main St., Amboy, $60,000.

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Panagiotis and Dionisios Matarangas to Maria De Los Angeles Pelayo, 227 Ave. C, Rochelle, $61,500.

⋅ Ruth Phoebe Larson to Andrew I. and Diane L. Larson, 5230 N. Cox Road, Stillman Valley, $25,000.

⋅ Penny S. Burkardt, also Foster, to Arthur Baum Day Trust, R. Brad Long, trustee, 412 N. Congress Ave., Polo, $50,000.

⋅ Danny J. Brown to Michael W. Arians, 808 S. Seventh St., Oregon, $82,500.

⋅ Max Lasica to Matthew Gacon, 125 Flambeau Lane, Dixon, $0.

⋅ Jacqueline A. and Jacob E. Froelich to Sean Tully Magann and Lauren Adame, 13269 Holcomb Road, Davis Junction, $351,000.

⋅ Richard L. McQuality Jr. to Zachary J. Akey, 136 W. Main St., Stillman Valley, $108,000.

⋅ Peter A. Siebeck to Tonya M. and David Lapage Jr., 406 S. Fourth St., Oregon, $138,900.

⋅ Janet K. Lawrence to Kyle and Breanna S. Lundquist, 7170 N. Mt. Morris Road, Leaf River, $163,000.

⋅ Lynn M. Kaufman to James R. and Sharon K. Schultz, 254 W. Blackhawk Vista, Oregon, $227,000.

⋅ Gaven J. and Tracy Meiners to James McClellan and Diane Kathleen Coutts, 308 Cuyahoga Drive, Dixon, $310,000.

⋅ George W. and Linda Wolf to Turek Declaration Trust, Anna Malgorzata and Andrzej Roman Turek, trustees, 402-404 Woodland Drive, Dixon, $11,000.

⋅ Jeffrey E. and Chelsey L. Miller to Jeffrey A. and Sharon M. Hebert, 589 W. Jennie Lane, Oregon, $335,000.

⋅ Joel Matthew and Samantha D. Long to Alyscia Settles and Jeremy Etes, 8259 S. Main St., Grand Detour, $155,000.

⋅ Susan Bodmer to Haywell LLC-Residential Rentals, 205 Tilton Manor Drive, Rochelle, $65,000.

⋅ Brian and Leslie Ramsey to Jason M. and Eryn M. Harper, 1146 N. 14th St., Rochelle, $306,000.

⋅ Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Michael W. Jordal, 6895 S. Sarah Ave., Rochelle, $90,900.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Hall Family Trust 812, Carol B. Hall, trustee, to Joshua Kenneth Paschedag, 8602 W. Northwest Road, Mt. Morris, $418,000.

⋅ Trust B202, Mary Kay Gamage, trustee, to Bruce A. and Cindy A. Hongsermeir, 306 Barbara St., Mt. Morris, $174,900.

⋅ Larry D. Mitchell Trust, Angela K. and Carrie L. Mitchell, trustees, to Alojzy and Eva Czaplinski, 1033 Carrie Ave., Rochelle, $183,000.

⋅ John H. and Linda S. Knigge Family Trust, John H. and Linda S. Knigge, trustees, to Christopher W. and Amanda Cashman, 4062 W. Timber Lane, Grand Detour, $269,000.

⋅ Donna F. Cornelius Trust, Heather Cornelius, trustee, to Heather Cornelius and Suzanne Cornelius Johnson, 408 S. Third Ave., Forreston, $44,000.

⋅ Donna F. Cornelius Trust, Heather Cornelius, trustee, to Heather Cornelius, 412 S. Fourth Ave., Forreston, $100,000.

⋅ Polo Geothermal and Lapidary LLC and O’Connor Trading LLC to city of Polo, 118 N. Franklin Ave., Polo, $5,000.

⋅ Rogers Properties LLC to Mark E. and Teresa L. Bocker Trust, Mark E. and Teresa L. Bocker, trustees, one parcel on Maryland Road, Polo, $1,099,950.

Deed in Trust

⋅ Richard L. and Cecilia M. Zimmerman to Irrevocable 972 South Marsh Road Trust, Connie S. Glowacki and Robbie R. Zimmerman, trustees, 972 S. Marsh Road, Oregon, $0.

