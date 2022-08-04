August 04, 2022
Dixon police identify body of kayaker

James Shirk, age 40, of Dixon was recovered from the Rock River on Wednesday

By Troy E. Taylor
Custer Avenue boat dock in Dixon on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Last place James Shirk, 40, of Dixon was seen. His body was recovered downstream near Rock River Estates. (Troy Taylor)

DIXON — The Dixon Police Department identified the body recovered Wednesday from the Rock River as James Shirk, age 40, of Dixon.

Shirk was reported missing Tuesday evening. He was last seen at 2 p.m. that day on the Rock River in an orange kayak near the Custer Avenue boat dock.

Dixon police said the kayak was not recovered.

The department is continuing its investigation.

Police request that anyone with information in the case to call Dixon Police Department at 815-288-4411, the Lee County Sheriff’s Department at 815-284-6631 or the Illinois Department of Natural Resources at 815-677-6638.

The body was recovered 11:40 a.m. Wednesday from the Rock River near Rock River Estates in Lee County. IDNR, Dixon PD and Dixon Rural Fire Department assisted in the recovery.

