Dixon Municipal Band to conclude first full summer schedule since pandemic

The crowd stands and sings the national anthem while it is played by the Dixon Municipal Band on Thursday at Page Park. The final performance of the Summer Sounds series will be 7:30 p.m. Aug. 4. (Troy Taylor)

DIXON – The crowd that attended the Dixon Municipal Band’s performance at Page Park gathered on the benches in front of the open air bandshell.

Others brought their own lawn chairs while still more stayed in their vehicles pulled up to parking slots adjacent to the Rock River to hear the concert, which feature percussionist Matt Eaton perform Louis Bellson’s Thundering Drums.

Dixon Municipal Band will have its final concert of the Summer Sounds series at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Page Park.

Since the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be the band’s first full season of performances. Counting appearances at the Memorial Day and Petunia Festival Parades, the band will have had 11 performances this season.

Conductor Jon James focuses his attention on the french horn soloist during the playing of the "Emperata Overture" on by the Dixon Municipal Band on Thursday at Page Park in Dixon. (Troy Taylor)

The band plans to expand its performance schedule next calendar year with a March 4 spring concert at Dixon Theatre.

The band is trying to become more financially self-sufficient, so it is continuing the fundraising campaign it started last March. According to the group’s website, there will be a cookout fundraiser Aug. 6 at Oliver’s Corner Market, 748 N. Brinton, Ave.

The Dixon Municipal Band was established in 1918 and performed its first public concerts at John Dixon Park and Nachusa House.