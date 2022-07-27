Business Update: Dixon cafe rebrands as Fresco On First

DIXON — The Ginkgo Tree Cafe in Dixon is now Fresco On First. The café announced its official re-branding on its Facebook page on July 18.
Ginkgo Tree Café first opened its doors in 2019 and managed to stay in operation despite the pandemic. The owners strove to serve their customers deliciously healthy food with high-quality ingredients. The cafe’s new brand continues that vision with a new image.
“The concept has always been about providing fresh and healthy food options. In the beginning, we tried to be just vegetarian, but the market for it wasn’t there,” manager Sebero Basilio said. “So, after about three months, we moved to a middle-of-the-road approach. We still have vegetarian options, but we also have dishes like omelets, steaks, and burgers that are not vegetarian but still include fresh vegetables and ingredients.”
The menu has not changed, and Basilio promises past customers will still be able to order their favorite dish along with the café's popular selection of teas, coffees, and fresh fruit smoothies. The inside of the café has been redecorated and includes expanded seating.
