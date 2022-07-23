From gas to groceries, inflation hits Sauk Valley folks where they live, work and play

While many of the Let's Feed Our Children volunteers are seniors, the program attracts people of all ages who want to help others, like Kadence Rodriguez, 11, shown here wheeling out a cart of lunches for delivery. Supplemental sources of groceries are available in the Sauk Valley. The rising price of groceries is one of the biggest concerns people have about inflation, a survey by Shaw Local News Network reveals. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)