From gas to groceries, inflation hits Sauk Valley folks where they live, work and play

Record rises in inflation are putting added pressure on community members’ wallets across the Sauk Valley.
That’s backed up by a survey of readers conducted in June that showed 85% of respondents said they had adjusted their spending – either cutting out some purchases altogether or putting a priority on essentials – because of rising costs and inflation.
Rocio Cervantes, 32, of Sterling has a 10-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy at home.
She said she’s been hit hard by the rising cost of groceries, some of her other bills and especially the cost of gas.
“Having two teenage kids who are used to running around having fun, trying to get around now, it’s definitely taken a huge toll on us,” Cervantes said.
The three of them were used to taking trips to water parks, state parks and other summertime destinations. But now, the family is looking for ways to have fun closer to home: riding bikes, taking walks, exploring local parks. Their “movie nights” now take place at home, she said, even if it means watching the same movies over and over again and waiting a while to see new releases.
The grocery bill also has become more of a challenge, Cervantes said. The family is cutting back on snacks, giving up name-brand items for their generic counterparts, and planning and preparing meals ahead of time.
There’s no more “I don’t feel like cooking tonight, so let’s eat out,” she said.
Cervantes works for the Walmart Distribution Center, so on one hand, the employee discount she gets for groceries there really helps. But, like at many other businesses, hours have been reduced, and no one’s really working a 40-hour week right now, she said.
On the bright side, she said, “We definitely get to spend more quality time together, which is a plus.”
Inflation increases began in early 2021, attributed primarily to supply shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Consumer demand also was a factor.
In 2022, the U.S. inflation rate for June reached 9.1%, the highest since November 1981, up from 8.6% in May, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
A full range of industries have made massive increases in prices, with 40-year highs for gas, energy prices and food costs, to name a few. The increased cost of housing is at a 30-year high.
John Hoffmiller, 75, lives in Rock Falls with his wife, Marianne.
They haven’t been insulated from the effects of inflation, he said. There’s just not much they can do about it.
“I think about it, but we really haven’t changed much,” he said. “You just have to get along with it.”
The cost of gas is his biggest concern right now, Hoffmiller said.
“I hope before long we can get things settled in the world,” he said. “It’s hard to understand why, with a war in Ukraine and Russia, it would affect gasoline prices in the United States.
“I think we’re getting the short end of the deal from the oil companies.”
The Shaw survey showed that gas prices was the leading concern from 48% of respondents. Meanwhile, food costs were the main concern for 21% of folks, erosion of savings for 18% and health care for 7%.
Jessie Wilson of Rock Falls, who just turned 81 on Tuesday, and her husband, Jack, are landlords who own about 50 rental properties.
“My husband says it takes almost a $100 a week these days just to fill his truck up,” Wilson said.
She finds the residual effects of COVID-19 on the economy to be just as bad as inflation. Given their ages, they aren’t going out as much, not only to save money but also to stay healthy, she said.
Even so, “grocery prices have gone out of sight, and the shelves often are bare. You can’t get what you want,” she said.
To compensate for high prices and for their health, “we’ve changed some of our habits,” Wilson said.
“We probably eat more vegetables than we do meat. We like it better,” she said.
According to the Shaw survey, people in northern Illinois are drawing the line on a wide range of purchases.
About 13% have eliminated impulse purchases and another 13% are no longer eating out. Air travel, local sporting and entertainment events, clothing and daily driving also are getting cut.
About 5% have delayed buying a vehicle, about 4% have taken on credit card debt, 2% have delayed home purchases and 1% are not able to pay their bills, the survey shows.
George Vrhel of Sterling, who worked as a sociology and psychology professor at Sauk Valley Community College for about 40 years, said he’s one of the lucky ones and has sufficient income without being affected much by inflation increases.
Even so, the 80-year-old retiree recognizes the hardship that rising costs can have on community members.
“I think it’s unfortunate, especially for people living on margins to begin with,” he said.