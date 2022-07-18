Business Update: C/S Tattoo Shop open and inking in Northland Mall

STERLING – Those looking to get fresh ink on their skin now can do so while shopping at the mall.

C/S Tattoo Shop is the first tattoo studio to come to Northland Mall.

For owner Carlos Silva, tattooing is more than art and business. It’s a form of therapy.

“Tattooing helps me escape the stresses of life.,” Silva said.

“When I sit down to tattoo a client, I’m focused. The world and its troubles fade away, and I just feel good.”

Silva worked as a tattoo artist for Skin Deep Tattoo & Piercing in Sterling for several years before moving to Missouri. He moved back to Sterling to be closer to family and decided to take a shot on his dreams when the mall’s owners offered free rent for new businesses.

“Some people doubted me when I said I would open my shop, but never give up on your dreams. People may doubt you, but if you don’t listen to the negativity and do what you have to, you will not only succeed but find happiness,” Silva said.

C/S Tattoo Shop is open by appointment only; Silva plans to set regular hours of operation soon. For now, people can call 815-535-6821 to schedule a session.