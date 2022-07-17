New bank opens on Lincolnway in Sterling

STERLING – Residents may have noticed a new banking option while driving downtown.

Central Bank Illinois, 2607 E. Lincolnway, currently operates as a loan production office with plans to expand its facility and services.

“Currently, we service loan needs for new and existing customers, but we intend to have deposit and check-cashing services by the first week of August when the branch goes full-service,” Senior Loan Officer Ed Wolf said. “I’d been a lender in the area and have worked in banking for several years and was delighted when they asked me to help start this branch.”

Central Bank Illinois is negotiating to acquire a larger property to accommodate these needs.

“We are making a commitment to the community that we will become a full-service bank in the years to come and plan to be a presence in the Sauk Valley from here on out,” Wolf said.

Central Bank Illinois is based in Geneseo with multiple branches in Princeton, Peru, Rochelle, Oregon, and other regional communities. It opened in Strling on June 6.

Call 815-875-3333 or go to www.central-bank.com for more information.