Lee County sex offender gets 48 years for second sexual assault of a child

DIXON – A convicted child sexual predator who went on to sexually assault another child was sentenced Wednesday to 48 years in prison.
Roy S. Inman, 41, of Sublette, was charged on Oct. 1, 2018, with six counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.
According to court records, he assaulted the girl, who was younger than 13, three times on June 30, 2015, and three times three months later, on Sept. 30.
Inman was found guilty at a bench trial on May 10 of four counts, and Lee County Circuit Court Judge Jacquelyn Ackert sentenced him Wednesday to 12 years on each.
According to state statute, he must serve those terms consecutively, and he must serve 85%, or nearly 41 years, before he is eligible for parole.
Because Inman has been free since posting $10,000 of his $100,000 bond on Oct 3, 2018, there is no credit for time served.
He could have been sentenced to up to 60 years on each count.
He now also must register as a violent offender against youth.
At the time of the second assault, Inman already was a registered sexual offender. He was sentenced in Whiteside County in 2005 to three years, also for predatory sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl.
He was 24 and living in Amboy at the time.
In Illinois, a person commits predatory criminal sexual assault of a child if that person is 17 or older, “and commits an act of contact, however slight, between the sex organ or anus of one person and the part of the body of another for the purpose of sexual gratification or arousal of the victim or the accused, or an act of sexual penetration,” the statute says.
Inman also has earlier felony convictions in Whiteside County. He was sentenced to 3 years for burglary in 1998, to a year for theft in 2000 and to 4 years for burglary in 2003.