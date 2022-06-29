Business Update: Toy store opens at Northland Mall

STERLING — The first toy store in Northland Mall since the closing of KB Toys over a decade ago is open for business. The Toy Store features an assortment of toys: puzzles, stuffed animals, building blocks, art kits, and toddler toys.

Jackie Payne and her family wanted to do something fun and different when the opportunity materialized to expand their business interests to the mall. After discussing several options and looking around, the Payne’s decided that what the community was missing most was a toy store.

“We kept coming back to the idea of the toy store, and it was something we were all excited about and could get behind, and that’s what we went with,” said Payne.

The Paynes have owned and operated Bushel Basket Candle Company for 20 years and know what it takes to make a business work.

“I am extremely grateful for my years of retail experience,” Payne added. “I’ve already learned a lot of the do’s and don’ts, and it was fun to open an established retail format from scratch with everything I’ve learned.”

The Toy Store is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 3 p.m.

Do you have a story for a Business Update? Contact Brandon Clark at askthehealthguy1@yahoo.com. This feature appears weekly in the Gazette and Telegraph.