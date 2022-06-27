Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties, filed June 10-17

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Lisa M. Meyers and Miguel A. Angles Jr. to Delany J. Pettit, 1213 16th Ave., Fulton, $102,000.

⋅ Shanda R. Jackson to Elizabeth A. Watson Trust and Nancy D. Watson Special Needs Trust, Rosemary F. Watson, trustee, 811 Ave. D, Rock Falls, $120,000.

⋅ Philip and Stephanie Schmitt to James A. and Amber L. Schaefer, 16085 Greenland Drive, Morrison, $199,000.

⋅ Kristi McCune to Adim and Sanela Dzeladini, 6364 Sandy Bottom Drive, Fulton, $360,000.

⋅ Kenneth J. Stern Estate, Wesley and Audrey Stern and Cindy Kitchen to Paul A. Rosengren, 611 W. 14th St., Rock Falls, $98,500.

⋅ Carl D. Scott Estate, Larry Joe Scott, Judith Ann Randklev and Mary Jane Hemphill to Kelly R. McCormick, 606 Ada St., Rock Falls, $87,000.

⋅ Linda Lou Diamondstein to Diana Lewis, 1411 Ave. A, Rock Falls, $18,000.

⋅ Larry Allen Lafavre Estate and Jack and Jesse Nicole Lafavre to Brendon J. Dravis, 506 Dixon Ave., Rock Falls, $73,000.

⋅ Brendon J. Dravis to Patricia Skutt, 2205 16th Ave., Sterling, $160,000.

⋅ Brock Russell to Paul Stanley Cobane II, 1110 Arland St., Rock Falls, $68,000.

⋅ Daniel D. and Chelsey L. McLaughlin Threehouse to Leticia Gomez, 711 13th Ave., Sterling, $130,000.

⋅ Marianne B. Hartshorn Estate, Donald W. Hartshorn, Debbie L. Kibodeaux and Kandra L. Cook to Tina and Michael Browning Jr., 1808 18th Ave., Sterling, $94,500.

⋅ Michael P. and Dawn D. Sterba to Adreonna Kaye, 1119 Mary Ave., Rock Falls, $73,000.

⋅ Phyllis M. Duhm Estate and Bruce, Scott and Lisa J. Putman to Ernesto and Mary Kay Hernandez, 2124 Melvin Drive, Rock Falls, $0.

⋅ Kristen L. Bauers Trust to Kyler M. and Grace Beck, 18533 Coachlight Lane, Sterling, $325,000.

⋅ Michael P. Ehrmann to Brady Michael and Stevielyn Butler, 611 Ave. A, Rock Falls, $60,000.

⋅ David A. Olsen to Chase Brothers LLC, 580 Progress Drive, Fulton, $250,000.

⋅ Phyllis L. Oswald to Chad T. Richter, 306 Ninth Ave., Sterling, $100,000.

⋅ Dolores Petroski Trust to Richard L. and Cynthia K. Halsten, 2107 10th Ave., Sterling, $188,500.

⋅ Deborah A. Smith and Burton E. Vanzuiden Jr. to Caleb M. and Jordan M. Fuller, 927 Third Ave., Fulton, $165,000.

⋅ James A. and Valerie O. Pell to David A. Pell Trust, 10276 Spring Valley Road, Fulton, $150,000.

⋅ Kimberlyn Kay Smith to Mercedez N. Simmons, 2008 21st Ave., Sterling, $128,000.

⋅ David A. and Dawn T. Spangler to Bradley A. and Analiese E. Willis, 1309 Fourth Ave., Sterling, $155,000.

⋅ Phyllis M. Duhm Estate and Bruce, Scott and Lisa J. Putnam to Ernesto and Mary Kay Hernandez, 2124 Melvin Drive, Rock Falls, $215,000.

⋅ Jennine M. Beckmann to Karen Genevieve Cheesman, 21203 Lincoln Road, Sterling, $230,000.

⋅ Michael and Kathleen A. Barsema to Janice E. Stage, one parcel on 14th St., Fulton, $0.

⋅ Michael and Kathleen A. Barsema to Jimmie R. Barsema, one parcel on 17th St., Fulton, $0.

⋅ Claribel B. Sack to Brian E. and Jane A. Kenseth, 201 S. Cherry St. No. 4, Morrison, $68,000.

⋅ Christopher and Elle Christine Davisson to Sherrilyn Sandrock, 25635 Indian Ridge Road, Sterling, $175,000.

⋅ John A. and Dana A. Wike to Nick Yates and Jacie Young, 23519 Emerson Road, Sterling, $200,000.

⋅ Jacie C. Young to Molly A. Mammosser, 517 14th Ave., Rock Falls, $89,000.

⋅ Joseph A. and Peggy J. Wittenauer to David Villa, 1307 13th Ave., Rock Falls, $58,500.

⋅ R. Brad Long to Barrick J. Tormohlen and Alison M. Tedrick, 1505 Fourth Ave., Sterling, $177,500.

⋅Jessica Smith and Tamara J. Nelson to Alexis Arrezola, 1508 Ave J, Sterling, $89,000.

⋅ Susan Scott, Sharon Miller, Timothy Beattie and Ronald Snitchler to Daniel D. and Chelsey L. McLaughlin Threehouse, 3402 A St., Rock Falls, $68,500.

⋅ Paula J. Gladfelter and Larry J. Specht to Jessica J. Smith, 21890 Jersey Road, Tampico, 170,000.

⋅ Stephen P. Fuhri to Robert and Linette Chamberlain, 1303 Mary Ave., Rock Falls, $28,000.

⋅ Edward C. Vock to Rose Techeng and Edwin Yong, three parcels on Crosby Road, Morrison, $555,000.

⋅ Robert H. and Julie M. Kettler to Michael and Kelly Hoppman, 932 Melody Hills, Fulton, $320,000.

⋅ Christen Garza to David Gaytan, 1312 Ave L, Sterling, $10,000.

⋅ Gary L. Hansen to Douglas S. Cooper, 2055 Banks Road, Erie, $2,500.

⋅ Kyler M. and Grace Henlee Beck to Darius McGlown, 516 14th Ave., Rock Falls, $124,000.

⋅ David C. and Julie B. Jennings to Warren and Tonya Swinbank, 201 E. Market St., Morrison, $124,000.

⋅ Lisa K. Bittner, now Lira, to Natalie Amesquita, 803 North St., Sterling, $107,000.

Quit claim deeds

⋅ Jennifer J. Carber to Jeffrey A. Classen, 9251 Moline Road, Erie, $0.

⋅ Stephanie George and Vashta Fitzpatrick to Joshua and John E. Williamson Jr., 2707 Spruce St., Rock Falls, $18,000.

Executors deed

⋅ Ronald Burgess Estate to Teresa L. Cramer, 1110 W. 20th St., Rock Falls, $0.

Deeds

⋅ Douglas Krause to Jeffrey Frazier, 804 E. 11th St., Rock Falls, $180,000.

⋅ Greater Sterling Development Corp. to CPRT Properties LLC, 3504 and 3611 W. Lincolnway, Sterling, $50,000.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Gregory and Claudia McNeilly to Robert W. Mullins Declaration of Trust, Robert W. Mullins, trustee, one parcel of farmland in Willow Creek Township, $501,046.

⋅ Jeremy V. and Nicole R. Bollman to Iris I. Estrada, 608 Moss Place, Dixon, $99,500.

⋅ Andrew C. Auersch and Thomas C. Pritchett to Drew Thomas Restorations LLC, 213 N. Viking Vie, Lee, $0.

⋅ Phillip Gary Thomen to Ulysses and Leslie Santos, 322 W. Morgan St., Dixon, $151,000.

⋅ Levi Henson to Brigitte M. Becker, 503 Second Ave., Dixon, $125,000.

⋅ Kathleen Tryner and Elizabeth Mager to Janna, Garrett and Evan Schoenholz, one parcel of Farmland in Willow Creek Township, $0.

⋅ Linda L. and John E. Chalmers to Michael A. and Ruth M. Brutlag, block 18, lot 65, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $22,000.

⋅ Central Illinois Investments LLC to Innovation Trust #1022, 749 Second St., West Brooklyn, $17,634.

⋅ Kurtis, Steven and Kristina Kasper, Lynette Payne and Antionette, Elizabeth Ann and Betty Bruno to Richard P. Ragan and Stephanie C. Kasper, 3583 Paw Paw Road, Earlville, $90,000.

⋅ Hvarre Holdings LLC to Penny S. Burkardt, 1703 W. River Road, Dixon, $145,000.

⋅ Danielle T. and Michelle M. Newman to Jenee M. Grove, 405 Crawford Ave., Dixon, $130,000.

⋅ Jeffrey A. and Connie R. Linenfelser to Virginia M. Von De Bur and Christina M. Haugan, 2612 W. Butler Hill Road, Brooklyn, $280,000.

⋅ Moore Property Management LLC to Brian and Samantha Elsahoff, 123 Middle St., Franklin Grove, $129,000.

Quit claim deeds

⋅ Classic Investments LLC to Maria M. and Fidel Luna, 347 Wiley Ave., Paw Paw, $45,000.

⋅ Maria N. Urbasik to Green Wing Properties LLC, 767 Green Wing Road, Amboy, $0.

⋅ Gloria N. Gonzalez to Juan J. Montes, block 2, lot 104, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $63,000.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Duane H. and Anne Marie Rubendall Trust 101 and 102, Anne Marie Rubendall, trustee, to Richard A. Petitt, one parcel of farmland in Franklin Grove Township, $0.

⋅ Mykola and Maureen R. Pawchuck to Kimberly Woodyard, 710 S. Galena Ave., Dixon, $100,000.

⋅ Larry G. and Mary R. McCormick Living Trust, Larry G. McCormick, trustee, to Kimberly D. and Geoffrey J. Bork, 1661 Sir Lawrence Lane, Dixon, $7,500.

Executors deed

⋅ James R. and Mary Lou Whetstone to Jerald Whetstone, block 1, lot 37, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Tirso G. Guerrero and Rebecca Velazquez to Kelly and Denise M. Lopez, 1548 Warrenton Drive, Byron, $299,900.

⋅ Joshua and Becky Schacht to Jessica Jones, 316 Woolf Court, Rochelle, $169,900.

⋅ Jon S. Sawyers and Lauren M. Buba to Dawn M. and Darrin D. Haley II, 100 South St., Davis Junction, $175,000.

⋅ Vicki and Craig A. Bower to Turek Declaration Trust, 406 Woodland Drive, Dixon, $8,500.

⋅ Richard J. and Christine A. Chochola Joint Tenancy Trust, Richard J. and Christine A. Chochola, trustees, to Michael and Rosa Lindy, 100 Obey Court, 602 Slippery Rock Drive and 104 N. Obey Court., Dixon, $329,000.

⋅ Emily Dailey to Robin A. Hartsell, 705 S. Third St., Oregon, $143,000.

⋅ Matthew R. and Amanda J. Lamb to Breana M. Dewall, 306 W. Brayton Road, Mt. Morris, $135,000.

⋅ James R. and Kathleen A. Davenport to Eduardo Hernandez, 703 N. Main St., Rochelle, $110,000.

⋅ Colleen Anne Stone to Shawna and Paul Korf, 605 S. Second Ave., Forreston, $120,000.

⋅ Craig S. and Jessica M. Friedberg to Michelle C. Johnson and TJ Wagner, 5763 E. McCormick Road, Byron, $365,000.

⋅ Icon Pac Owner Pool 4 Northeast/Midwest LLC to Ascendas Reit Chicago I LLC, four parcels in Dement Township in Rochelle, $35,535,537.

⋅ Cheryl R. Christians and Cecelia M. Cook to Stefanie A. Page, 111 Katie’s Way, Mt. Morris, $130,000.

⋅ Jose D. Reyes to Stacie L. Williams, 646 S. First St., Rochelle, $85,000.

⋅ Helen Wheeler to Max H. Wheeler, 10596 E. Titus Road, Rochelle, $40,000.

⋅ Elizabeth Langley Burlison and Elizabeth M. Dickman to Linda Celia, 217 N. Prairie St., Creston, $152,000.

⋅ Salems Lots LLC to Lawrence and Amy Zitkus, 633 Countryside Drive, Stillman Valley, $16,000.

⋅ Keith A. Scott to Rafael Valencia, 1310 N. Seventh St., Rochelle, $182,900.

⋅ Delbert D. Smith to Trent J. and Jessica T. Snodgrass, 3337 E. Tower Road, Byron, $195,900.

⋅ SR Enterprises LLC to Mark A. and Anthina M. Nehrkorn, 111 N. Nohe Ave., Oregon, $69,500.

⋅ Virgil F. and Rosalie A. Toepfer to Laurie Jean and Donald Vrtis, 6951 N. Deer Trail, Stillman Valley, $297,000.

⋅ Contry Homes Group LLC to Jared L. ans Ashley Ann Riley, 1574 Warrenton Drive, Byron, $287,750.

⋅ Blackhawk Reserve LLC to Contry Homes Group LLC, 1574 Warrenton Drive, Byron, $0.

⋅ The late Henry C. Coy by heirs to Logan C. Bolen and Emily V. Beach, 410 S. Ninth St., Oregon, $83,000.

Quit claim deeds

⋅ Jessica L. Woodworth to Jarrod R. Baldwin, 411 S. Third St., Oregon, $0.

⋅ Christine A. Brewer to Christine A. Brewer and Christopher Solorzano, 6779 E. Bluegrass Trail, Byron, $0.

Trustees deeds

⋅ J. L. Wubbena Trust, Anita Wubbena, trustee, to Cody Donoho and Alicia Karrow, 7891 S. Tampam Drive, Dixon, $266,000.

⋅ BB Trust 1296, Carla Benesh, trustee, to Alhumdullilah LLC, 8628 N. Kishwaukee Road, Byron, $320,000.

⋅ James B. and Connie L. Johnson Trust, James B. and Connie L. Johnson, trustees, to Jeremy and Stacy Coulthard, 9385 N. Brookville Road, Forreston, $11,000.

⋅ Vito M. Iozzo Revocable Declaration Trust, Vito M. Lozzo, trustee, to John B. Roe, IV, 443 Mill Ridge Drive, Byron, $120,000.

⋅ Winton Trust1, Blanca Winton, trustee, to Bernardo Lopez and Maria and Edgar Felipe Lopez Perez, 1080 Meadow Lane, Rochelle, $110,000.

⋅ Paul L. and Nancy L. Smith Joint Revocable Trust 1102, Robert C. Smith, trustee, to Kandu LLC, 2 W. Hitt St., Mt. Morris, $7,000.

⋅ Lanita Marguerite Gesie Trust 1, V Gesie, trustee, to Daniel A. and Brandi A. Hoffman, 712 N. Walnut Ave., Forreston, $53,000.

Executors deeds

⋅ The late Steven T. Utley by executor to Cynthia S. Himes, 5101 N. Armour Road, Davis Junction, $0.

⋅ The late Michael Hahn by executor to John G. and Kathryne A. Hahn, 1007 Westview Drive, Rochelle, $114,000.

Sheriffs deed

⋅ Ogle County sheriff and Jonathan H. and Maricela M. Stone to RCF 2 Acquisition Trust, U.S. Bank, trustee, 607 S. Second St., Oregon, $0.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office