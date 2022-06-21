Sheriff: Amboy man, 21, shot, killed himself

AMBOY – The gunshot that took the life of a 21-year-old Amboy man Sunday was self-inflicted, after an argument with his 19-year-old wife, Lee County Sheriff John Simonton said in a news release Tuesday.

“Pursuant to the evidence collected at the scene, multiple interviews and inquest, our preliminary investigation indicates that there was an altercation between Garrett and Emma Hicks, whereby Emma was injured and Garrett died from a self-inflicted wound from a handgun,” the release said.

Emma’s wound was not life-threatening. How she was wounded was not released.

Garrett was the son of Todd and Amy Hicks of Amboy.