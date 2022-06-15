Business Update: PC Tech 2U moving to familiar Rock Falls spot

ROCK FALLS – Those still grieving the closing of Snowtronics have good news on the horizon: PC Tech 2U is coming to the former Snowtronics location at 106 W. Second St. and will sell computers, laptops, and business phone systems.
It will also offer repair services for computers and cell phones.
When owner Robert Lockwood discovered that new fiber optics was coming to the area and there was a need for a store that stocks computer parts, he jumped on the opportunity.
“We stock cables, routers, full-blown laptops, desktops, and gaming computers that we can build on-site. We typically have the parts to build them in-store and try to stock as many parts as possible,” said Lockwood.
Lockwood also plans to partner with Snowtronics’ new mobile TV repair service. Customers who prefer to drop off their TVs will be able to do so at the store.
PC Tech 2U will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Customers can call 815-564-2300 to schedule an on-site or in-store appointment.
Do you have a story for a Business Update? Contact Brandon Clark at askthehealthguy@yahoo.com. This feature appears weekly in the Gazette and Telegraph.