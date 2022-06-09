June 08, 2022
Morrison Institute of Technology recognizes honors students, graduates

MORRISON – Morrison Institute of Technology lists students receiving spring semester academic honors and spring graduates.

Spring 2022 academic honors

President’s list

Clinton, Iowa: Kaela Baker.

Polo: Garrett Bittinger.

Rock Island: Payton Cassidy.

Dixon: Fernando Castro Jr.

Sterling: Nicolas Garcia.

Dixon: Nolan Harshman.

Ashton: Eric Holden.

Sterling: Ryan McDonnell.

Godfrey: Chaz Meyer.

Durand: Elizabeth Rothermel.

Sterling: Jonathan Schwank.

Rock Falls: Cole Whitebread.

Somonauk: Dylan Yates.

Dean’s list

Milledgeville: Steven Adee.

Rochelle: Kyle Doty.

Freeport: Ethan Graybill.

Milledgeville: Noah Henson.

Pontiac: Joseph Hopkins.

Tampico: Savage Hutton.

Oxford Junction, Iowa: Connor Martin.

Andalusia: Payton Mast.

Rock Falls: Connor Nerstheimer.

Shannon: Hunter Onley.

DeWitt, Iowa; Cameron Purcell.

Marengo: Robert Scianna.

Sterling: Luis Vargas.


Spring 2022 graduates

Associate of Applied Science Degree in engineering technology/construction:

Oregon: Riley Birnbaum

Peoria: Lamarcus D. Evans

Milledgeville: Anthony J. Lapp

Chana: Matthew Kurtis Shere

Associate of Applied Science Degree in Engineering Technology/Design & Drafting:

Clinton, Iowa: Kaela Harmony Baker

Freeport: Ethan Graybill

Dixon: Grey Michael Claude Haenitsch

Alton: Sean Howard

Freeport: Robert Lieser

Andalusia: Payton Mast

Rock Falls: Connor Nerstheimer

DeWitt, Iowa: Cameron A. Purcell

Marengo: Robert Scianna

Pontiac: Noah Travis

Rock Falls: Cole M. Whitebread

Fulton: Joshua Wiebenga

Associate of Applied Science Degree in Network Administration:

Milledgeville: Steven James Adee

Polo: Garrett Bittinger

West Brooklyn: Blake R. Burkhart

Prophetstown: Evan Camper

Rock Falls: Nicholas Frankfother

Dixon: Nolan W. Harshman

Milledgeville: Noah Jacob Henson

Ashton: Eric G. Holden

Tampico: Savage Hutton

Tampico: Easton L. Lantz

Sterling: Ryan McDonnell

Lee Center: Trey Winkler

