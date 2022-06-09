Morrison Institute of Technology recognizes honors students, graduates

MORRISON – Morrison Institute of Technology lists students receiving spring semester academic honors and spring graduates.
Spring 2022 academic honors
President’s list
Clinton, Iowa: Kaela Baker.
Polo: Garrett Bittinger.
Rock Island: Payton Cassidy.
Dixon: Fernando Castro Jr.
Sterling: Nicolas Garcia.
Dixon: Nolan Harshman.
Ashton: Eric Holden.
Sterling: Ryan McDonnell.
Godfrey: Chaz Meyer.
Durand: Elizabeth Rothermel.
Sterling: Jonathan Schwank.
Rock Falls: Cole Whitebread.
Somonauk: Dylan Yates.
Dean’s list
Milledgeville: Steven Adee.
Rochelle: Kyle Doty.
Freeport: Ethan Graybill.
Milledgeville: Noah Henson.
Pontiac: Joseph Hopkins.
Tampico: Savage Hutton.
Oxford Junction, Iowa: Connor Martin.
Andalusia: Payton Mast.
Rock Falls: Connor Nerstheimer.
Shannon: Hunter Onley.
DeWitt, Iowa; Cameron Purcell.
Marengo: Robert Scianna.
Sterling: Luis Vargas.
Spring 2022 graduates
Associate of Applied Science Degree in engineering technology/construction:
Oregon: Riley Birnbaum
Peoria: Lamarcus D. Evans
Milledgeville: Anthony J. Lapp
Chana: Matthew Kurtis Shere
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Engineering Technology/Design & Drafting:
Clinton, Iowa: Kaela Harmony Baker
Freeport: Ethan Graybill
Dixon: Grey Michael Claude Haenitsch
Alton: Sean Howard
Freeport: Robert Lieser
Andalusia: Payton Mast
Rock Falls: Connor Nerstheimer
DeWitt, Iowa: Cameron A. Purcell
Marengo: Robert Scianna
Pontiac: Noah Travis
Rock Falls: Cole M. Whitebread
Fulton: Joshua Wiebenga
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Network Administration:
Milledgeville: Steven James Adee
Polo: Garrett Bittinger
West Brooklyn: Blake R. Burkhart
Prophetstown: Evan Camper
Rock Falls: Nicholas Frankfother
Dixon: Nolan W. Harshman
Milledgeville: Noah Jacob Henson
Ashton: Eric G. Holden
Tampico: Savage Hutton
Tampico: Easton L. Lantz
Sterling: Ryan McDonnell
Lee Center: Trey Winkler