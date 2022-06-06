Services set for Ashton boy, 15, killed Thursday in UTV rollover

ASHTON – Funeral services are set for a 15-year-old Ashton boy who died Thursday in a UTV rollover.
Calvin Jerry Messer of Ashton was killed, and Brock Lehman and Caleb Thomas, both of Franklin Grove, were injured shortly after 5:15 p.m. on Hoosier Road just north of Naylor Road, between Ashton and Franklin Grove.
Calvin was pronounced dead at 6:20 p.m. at Rochelle Community Hospital.
The UTV driver was northbound on Hoosier, lost control and rolled, striking a pole, Lee County Sheriff John Simonton said in a news release. The release did not say who was driving.
Among others, Calvin is survived by his parents, Mike and Stacey Messer, brothers Lane and Ryan of Ashton and Zach, of Clearwater, Florida, and his sister, Brooke Monson of Byron.
Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at AFC High School. His funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Ashton United Methodist Church, with burial in Ashton Cemetery.
Unger-Horner Funeral Home in Rochelle is handling arrangements. Go to https://www.ungerhorner.com/obituary/calvin-messer to view a video tribute or post condolences.
All three boys just finished their freshman year at AFC High School. Brock and Caleb were hospitalized at OSF St. Francis in Peoria; their conditions Monday were not available.