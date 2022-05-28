Sterling Public Schools makes personnel appointments, approves other changes

The Sterling Public Schools board of education approved four retirements as part of its regular meeting on Wednesday.

They were Jefferson and Lincoln physical education teacher Brenda Gould, which would be effective at the end of the 2024-25 school year, and the trio of Washington special education teacher Sharon Lenhart, Sterling High School Spanish teacher Julie Melsness and Jefferson interventions teacher Liz Nehrkorn, effective at the end of the 2025-26 school year.

Among the other items on the personnel report:

Appointed teachers for the next school year, including Nolan Baker, high school social science, Matt Payton, high school special ed, Zhane Williams-Hensley, high school English, Emily Menke, Challand math and Kassidy Kenney, fifth grade at Lincoln.

Approved federal medical and family leave for Jefferson first-grade teacher Hailey Houck for September and high school science teacher Nicole Schlemmer for the current month.

Accepted resignation of Challand special ed teacher Josh Greve.

A probationary contract renewal was given to speech language pathologist Maureen Marrandino.

Staff appointments for next school year were aide Jennifer LaReau to Jefferson and special education aide Josefina Unzueta to the high school; Unzueta had resigned as a contracted CNA. Staff resignations were Franklin special ed aides Leah Clardie and Marie Marheine and high school custodian Ron Mintun. Staff termination: special education aide Kelly Lewis at Jefferson. Leave of absence Aliah Ramirez, a Franklin special ed aide.

Coaching activities personnel were also approved for the next school year. At Challand, Sarah Gabrielse was named cheer coach, Kendra Harrington volleyball coach, Marissa Salinas and Laren Sommers as poms coaches, James Scott as boys basketball coach. At the high school, Karina Austin, girls swim; Ryan Blackburn, assistant boys basketball; Dave Campbell, assistant football; Biran Cebula, boys soccer; Daly Dykeman, girls volleyball; Kevin Heller, wrestling; Greg Hendrix, boys cross country; Weston Henry, girls golf; Alexis Herrera, sophomore volleyball; Nick Hubbard, boys golf; Taylor Jackson, girls basketball; Chris Lacy, assistant football; Jon Schlemmer, varsity football; Tracey Sivits, boys bowling; Sterling Thornton, freshman boys basketball; Jen Thueson, poms; Loren Wolf, girls swim; and Ryan Vasquez, boys varsity basketball.