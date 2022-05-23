Timeline of DCFS involvement with Nelson parents charged in death of 3-year-old daughter

Dana and Frank Sauer, 31 and 50, were indicted Friday on the charge of endangering the life or health of a child, which carries 2 to 10 years in prison or probation. The girl was found unresponsive in her home in the 100 block of East Bassett Street in Nelson on March 26 and died an hour later at CGH Medical Center in Sterling. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)