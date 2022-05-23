Timeline of DCFS involvement with Nelson parents charged in death of 3-year-old daughter

NELSON – Dana and Frank “Joe” Sauer were indicted Friday and arrested Monday on the charge of endangering the life or health of a child following the March 26 death of their 3-year-old daughter.
Tamsin Sauer died from a stroke brought on by dehydration and malnutrition that was caused by a trichobezoar — a mass of undigested hair in her stomach, Whiteside County Coroner Joe McDonald has said, citing the final autopsy report.
The Sauers, who lived in a home in Nelson with nine of their minor children, had been the subject of numerous Department of Children and Family Services investigations over the past approximately 4 years for a number of allegations, including “environmental neglect,” according to records obtained in response to a Freedom of Information Act request.
Environmental neglect is the other significant condition contributing to the child’s death, the autopsy report said.
From Jan. 22, 2018, until nine day’s after Tamsin’s death, DCFS received and investigated accusations that one or more of the children were being inadequately supervised, locked up and left home alone; that the environment in which they lived caused a “substantial risk of physical injury” and/or was “injurious to their health and welfare;” that they did not have enough to eat and were not getting proper medical care.
After making two dozen visits either to the home in the 100 block of East Bassett Street, or to the children’s schools or relatives’ homes as part of 10 investigations, six DCFS investigators concluded that each allegation was “unfounded,” according to DCFS records and agency spokesman William McCaffrey.
Here is the DCFS timeline, released in response to the Freedom of Information Act request, of the reports made to the agency and its subsequent investigations.
The information has been edited for clarity and to avoid identifying the children.
01/22/2018
Frank Sauer was investigated for allegations of physical abuse and “substantial risk of physical injury/environment injurious to health and welfare” to one child younger than 10.
An investigator visited the family and interviewed the children. The child victim identified a sibling as the cause of her injuries (yellow and dark bruising around her right eye) and the investigator noted the information and took a photo of the injury.
There were no noted concerns for abuse or neglect from the parents toward the children.
02/05/2018
Services were not found to be needed.
10/18/2018
A report was made identifying three child victims, all younger than 10. Both parents were investigated for allegations of “tying/close confinement” and “substantial risk of physical injury/environment injurious to health and welfare.”
The investigator saw two of the children at their schools. According to DCFS, “Both indicated concerns for abuse and neglect. One reported that they do eat, but that they have to sneak food and that the parents put a lock on the pantry. The other reported that they are locked in a room without bathroom breaks and that there is a camera in the bedroom.”
The investigator saw the third child, who reported no concerns for abuse or neglect and said she felt safe with her parents.
The investigator met with a fourth child outside the home, who said she felt safe with her parents.
The investigator observed the home, noted some clutter and that the bathroom was being worked on, but no other environmental concerns for the family. The investigator took photos of the home.
12/18/2018
The investigator visited the home. One child confirmed that they have food to eat, denied being locked in the bedroom, and confirmed that they have heat and working water. Another denied that any rooms were padlocked and stated that she feels safe with her parents and that they eat and have food. A third denied that there were padlocks on the door and stated that they have food to eat. She was interviewed outside of the home on the property and said she felt safe with her parents. A fourth and fifth child were nonverbal and were observed by the investigator.
All of the children involved in the case were noted as safe with no visible signs of abuse.
01/15/2019
The parents were investigated for allegations of “tying/close confinement” and “substantial risk of physical injury/environment injurious to health and welfare.”
Services were found not to be needed.
12/18/2018
A report was made identifying five child victims. Both parents were investigated for allegations of physical abuse and neglect.
The investigator spoke with the children and observed seven children. The investigator observed the home and noted no concerns. The children did not report concerns for abuse or neglect.
02/15/2019
The investigator spoke with and observed seven children. There were no noted concerns for abuse or neglect.
03/04/2019
Both parents were investigated for allegations of physical abuse and neglect. The allegations were deemed unfounded and services were not found to be needed.
04/01/2019
A report and a related report were made identifying all children as the child victims. Both parents were investigated for allegations of inadequate food, environmental neglect and tying and close confinement.
An investigator visited the family at the home (eight children) and also visited four children at their school. The investigator noted that one had a surgery scar and other marks that she said were from falling off her bike. Another child said the beds are covered in urine and there previously was a hook-lock on the door. She no longer is living in the home.
The investigator noted that there was food in the cabinets and refrigerator, and that the beds had no sheets.
The investigator noted no concerns for abuse or neglect.
04/08/2019
A related report came in on the mother. No additional allegations were added.
04/09/2019
The investigator visited the home and spoke with the father in the front yard. He confirmed that two of the children were staying with their biological fathers, that the others were staying with his old boss until the electricity is turned back on, that he was looking for a job and that the family was getting housing assistance.
There were no noted concerns for abuse or neglect.
04/16/2019
Allegations of inadequate food, environmental neglect, and tying/close confinement were unfounded.
Services were offered and refused.
05/28/2019
A report was made identifying the children in the home as the child victims. Both parents were investigated for allegations of abuse.
05/29/2019
An investigator visited the home and observed the children. The investigator also visited two children at their schools. A third child was not present in the home, but was seen on 06/12. A fourth was seen outside of the home, where she resides.
There were no noted concerns for abuse or neglect of the children.
06/24/2019
A related report came in on the mother. Two children were named as child victims. There were no added allegations.
06/26/2019
The investigator visited the family for transitional visit for intact services and with housing resources for the family.
07/17/2019
A related report came in on the mother. There were no added allegations.
07/18/2019
During the forensic interview, the investigator spoke with an older child to offer counseling services. The family agreed to participate in counseling.
07/26/2019
Abuse allegations against both parents were declared unfounded.
A referral for community-based services was provided. A case was opened to provide the family with additional resources.
08/13/2019
A report was made identifying the children living in the home as the child victims. Both parents were investigated for allegations of “inadequate shelter,” “inadequate supervision” and “substantial risk of physical injury/environment injurious to health and welfare by neglect.”
08/14/2019
A related report came in. There were no additional allegations.
An investigator visited the family (one child was at her grandparent’s home, but was still seen by the investigator). That child expressed a need to go to the dentist and stated that mom has never taken her. There were no other noted concerns for abuse or neglect of any of the children.
09/17/2019
Intact worker (not an investigator) visited the family and noted there are doctor’s appointments scheduled.
There are no noted concerns.
09/18/2019
DCFS referred the case to the (Lee County) state’s attorney due to family instability, excessive missed doctor and eye appointments. One child reported that she stayed at her grandparents for the whole summer and the mother did not provide any of the child’s needs or a medical card for her to receive dental treatment that was needed.
The state’s attorney did not file a petition in this case.
10/11/2019
Both parents were unfounded for allegations of “inadequate shelter,” “inadequate supervision - general category,” and “substantial risk of physical injury/environment injurious to health and welfare by neglect.”
08/19/2020
A report was made identifying one child as the victim. The mother was investigated for the allegation of “inadequate supervision - left alone at home, outside or in the community.”
08/20/2020
An investigator visited the family and was only able to observe the children because they were not allowed to talk to DCFS. There were no noted physical signs of abuse or neglect.
11/17/2020
The allegation of “inadequate supervision - left alone at home, outside or in the community” against the mother was declared unfounded. The family was offered services, but refused.
10/11/2021
A report and a related report were made identifying the children living in the home as the child victims. The mother and a relative were investigated for the allegation of “substantial risk of physical injury/environment injurious to health and welfare,” “inadequate supervision - left alone at home, outside or in the community,” and”inadequate food.”
10/12/2021
An investigator was allowed only to observe the physical well-being of the children. There were no noted concerns for physical abuse or neglect. The investigator visited one child who does not live with the family. There were no noted concerns from her interview with the investigator.
10/16/21
Investigator visited the school-age children. The children were not talking to the investigator.
The investigator had no noted concerns for physical abuse or neglect.
10/14/2021
A related report came in on the mother. There were no added allegations.
10/22/2021
A related report came in on the mother. There were no added allegations.
11/12/2021
A report was made identifying one child, and Tamsin, age 2, as the child victims. Both parents were investigated for the allegations of “substantial risk of physical injury/environment injurious to health and welfare by neglect” and “substantial risk of physical injury/environment injurious to health and welfare.”
01/29/2022
An investigator visited the children (two were not present). They were not allowed to speak with the investigator.
There were no noted visible concerns for abuse or neglect.
01/30/2022
Investigator visited two children, they were not allowed to speak with the investigator. There were no noted concerns of abuse or neglect.
11/30/2021
A report was made identifying four children as the child victims. Both parents were investigated for the allegation of “environmental neglect.”
12/07/2021
A report was made identifying one child as the child victim. Both parents were investigated for the allegation of “medical neglect.”
01/29/2022
After a couple of attempts, an investigator was able to see the children, who were not able to speak with the investigator. There were no noted physical concerns for abuse and neglect.
02/07/2022
Allegations of “substantial risk of physical injury/environment injurious to health and welfare,” “inadequate supervision - left alone at home, outside or in the community,” and ”inadequate food” against the mother and a relative were unfounded.
The family was offered services, but refused.
03/11/2022
Allegations of “substantial risk of physical injury/environment injurious to health and welfare by neglect” and “substantial risk of physical injury/environment injurious to health and welfare” against both parents were unfounded.
The family was offered services, but refused.
03/11/2022
Allegations of”environmental neglect” against both parents were unfounded.
The family was offered services, but refused.
03/26/2022
A report was made identifying the children in the home as the child victims. Both parents were investigated for the allegations of “death by neglect,” “malnutrition,” and “substantial risk of physical injury/environment injurious to health and welfare by neglect.”
03/27/2022
An investigator placed the children in traditional foster homes.
03/31/22
Two children had a forensic interview. The family has started receiving placement services.
04/03/2022
A related report came in on the case. There were no added allegations.