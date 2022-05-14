Coroner: Nelson 3-year-old’s cause of death tied to undigested mass of hair, ‘environmental neglect’

A stroke due to dehydration and malnutrition that was caused by a trichobezoar – a mass of undigested hair in her stomach – is the primary cause of of 3-year-old Tamsin Sauer’s death, Whiteside County Coroner Joe McDonald said. The girl lived in this home in Nelson with eight siblings, her parents and other adults, including two half-brothers. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)