Parents of Nelson 3-year-old indicted, arrested on child endangerment charges in her death

Frank and Dana Sauer of Nelson, parents of 3-year-old Tamsin Sauer, who died March 26 as a result of a stroke caused by a mass of undigested hair lodged in her stomach, were arrested this morning on charges of endangering the life and health of a child. The Sauers lived in this home in the 100 block of East Bassett Street with their nine minor daughters and several adults. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)