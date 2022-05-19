5 Things to do in the Sauk Valley: Carnival rides, Bingo! and Vincent

Fill up a Bingo card under the stars. Jump aboard for an evening ride on a carnival carousel. Take in play: one’s a murder mystery in a doomed production the other examines the life of Vincent Van Gogh. Lastly, dress to the nines and sip wines to support an art gallery. There’s plenty going on in this week’s 5 Things to do in the Sauk Valley.
1 Fun on the Midway. St. Andrew’s Carnival at Avenue A near RB&W Park in Rock Falls. Activities are 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. An armband for unlimited rides is $30.
2 Wine tasting. Art in a Bottle Gala, 7 p.m. Friday at The Next Picture Show, 113 W. First St., Dixon. Winetasting by Winebrow Fine Wines and Spirits. Dress is cocktail attire. Tickets $75. Music by Carol Brown. Proceeds from ticket sales, silent auction items, and wine sales go towards future arts programming, classes, class instructors, and operations.
3 A full card. Rock Falls High School will hold its Spring Tailgate Bingo Party at 5 p.m. on Thursday at the Rock Falls High School back parking lot, 101 Twelfth Ave., Rock Falls. Money made from the event will be put toward community projects. The bingo party will feature crafts and vendors, fun food options, and activities for all attendees. There will be 16 bingo games with prizes valued from $50 to $250. Rain date will be Saturday, May 26.
4 Last three starry nights. Vincent by Leonard Nimoy, a one-man stage play about the great artist Vincent Van Gogh through the eyes of his brother, closes out its May run with performances 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Dixon Stage Left, 306 W First St, Dixon. Tickets are $30.
5 Jinxed production? The Performing Arts Guild’s “The One Act Play That Goes Wrong” will have performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Pinecrest Grove Theatre, 500 Evergreen Lane, Mt. Morris. A play-within-a-play, disasters befall performers during the staging of a 1920s murder mystery play, The Murder at Haversham Manor. For information, call 815-734-2103. Tickets are $15 and are available online at performingartsguild.com.
Do you have information on an upcoming event or attraction? Be sure to let us know about it. Please submit information for Sauk Valley Media’s weekly calendars to news@saukvalley.com. Include a contact person and phone number.