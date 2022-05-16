1.6 miles of Sterling water mains to be replaced, starting this week

STERLING – Illinois American Water will replace 1.6 miles of aging water main throughout its Sterling system, the company said in a news release Monday.

Work on the $3 million project begins this week. Much of the new main will be larger than the current lines, “to support water flow and pressure for continued water quality and fire protection,” the release said.

Areas slated to be part of the 8,600-foot-plus replacement project are Northland Park Apartments, 2100 Freeport Road; 15th Avenue between East Sixth and East 14th streets; 29th Street between Avenue E and Locust Street; and West Seventh Street between Locust and Avenue I.

Customers affected by a water main replacement project will get a letter about the impact and any steps they might need to take. It will include a contact number for those with questions, and updates will be provided during construction, via door hangers and Illinois American’s customer notification system.

Motorists can expect detour routes and flaggers while work is under way.

Illinois American replaces water mains annually to keep up with aging infrastructure,Charlotte Dunne, superintendent of operations, said in the release.

In June 2020, Illinois American announced it was investing nearly $6 million to replace a high service pump station at the water treatment plant and to build a larger elevated water tank next to the old one that was built in the 1990s, at 29th Street, on the north side of town.

The new tower now is in service; the original tank will be taken down in the next several weeks, Illinois American spokeswoman Karen Cotten said Monday in an email.

Once the old tank is down, the site will be regraded and restored, she said.

The new tank doubles water storage capacity, from 250,000 to 500,000 gallons, providing adequate water pressure for homes, businesses and fire protection, and supporting increased demand from community growth, the company said.

To help pay for this and other infrastructure work statewide, in February Illinois American filed a request with the Illinois Commerce Commission to raise its water and wastewater base rates.

The request is being driven primarily by more than $1.1 billion in completed or planned investment — $948 million in water system improvements and about $204 million in wastewater system improvements — across the state from 2018 through 2023, the company said in a news release.

It was the first step in an 11-month ICC rate review process. Any new rates would not become effective until early 2023, six years since Illinois American Water’s last general rate change in 2017.

“We carefully plan and invest in our water and wastewater systems to provide safe and reliable service to nearly 1.3 million Illinoisians in 146 communities across the state,” said Justin Ladner, Illinois American Water president, said in the release. “These investments are key to providing outstanding service and reliability, both now and in the future.”

Investments include the replacement, lining and installation of about 141 miles of aging water and wastewater pipelines. Investments also include upgrading water and wastewater treatment plants, storage tanks, wells, pumping stations, fire hydrants, meters, manholes, among other projects.

If the company’s proposed rates are approved as requested, the monthly water service bill for the typical residential customer using 3,500 gallons per month with a 5/8-inch meter would increase between $6 and $14 per month, depending on the service area. The typical residential wastewater bill would increase between $7 and $17 per month, depending on the service area.

The rate change request includes a low-income discount tariff which, if approved, would provide an about a 70% decrease in the volumetric charge for both water and wastewater service for qualifying residential customers.

This could result in lowering a typical residential customer’s monthly bill for 3,500 gallons with a 5/8-inch meter by about $23 for water service. A combined collection and treatment wastewater service bill for the same customer could see a decrease of about $8 to $15 a month, depending on the service area.

The request will undergo public scrutiny by the ICC. This vetting will include numerous data requests and evidentiary hearings. Customers also will have an opportunity to provide public comment.

Go to illinoisamwater.com for more information.