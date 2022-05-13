Dixon Park District community center construction on pace

DIXON – Construction is on pace to complete the Dixon Park District’s headquarters and community center by June 30, said Duane Long, executive director.

“We’re staying on time, but the wind has been a big deterrent,” Long said.

Construction was going full bore on Thursday at The Meadows. Long said there were 17 contractors on the site.

The facility is going up adjacent to the Water Wonderland Splash Park – which was up and running despite city of Dixon work on the water lines for the complex.

ComEd was installing a new power pole and Ringland-Johnson Construction was at work on the main structure’s supports, Long said.

“It’s been a long process,” Long said, adding that there have been no surprises during the construction that started with an Oct. 22 groundbreaking.

Concrete was poured in the autumn. Steel framing manufactured to specifications came from Nucor in Norfolk, Nebraska.

Compared to the planning and preparations, Long said actual construction is the easy part. “I’m so excited to be opening this up for the community that has long deserved it,” he said.

At $2.9 million, the facility will feature a community center and serve as a hub for park district activities.

Construction is to be completed by the end of June. Equipping and furnishing the site will take a few weeks. A grand opening ceremony is being planned for July 22, Long said.