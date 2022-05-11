Dixon, Oregon splash pads up and sprinkling

Splish-splashers, rejoice!

The recent arrival of summertime temps has convinced the Dixon and Oregon park districts to activate their splash pads a little earlier than usual.

The Dixon Water Wonderland splash pad is at 312 Washington Ave., while the Vaile Park pad can be found at 215 Custer Ave.

In Oregon, the splash pad is in Splash Canyon Water Park, in Oregon Park West, 1402 Koontz Place.

It’s open this week, but will close Monday for concrete repairs. It will reopen as soon as the work is done and the weather is appropriate.

Unfortunately, the splash pad in Ashton is in need of more extensive repairs and is down for the season.

Wah-wah.



