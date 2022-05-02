Promoting teachers

Kimberly Radostits, the 2022 Illinois State Teacher of the Year from Oregon, speaks before a ceremony recognizing graduates of a special program at at SVCC’s Education Symposium on Friday. Pathways provides high school students who are going into the field of education a step ahead. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Teachers are in short supply. They’ve also served as the backbone for schools as they struggled to continue their mission through two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. Both issues surfaced in several ways this past week.

On Friday, the Regional Office of Education 47 conducted an inaugural symposium at Sauk Valley Community College for local schools participating in the Career Pathways program that have an emphasis on creating opportunities for high school students who want to become teachers.

Kimberly Radostits, a Spanish-language teacher in Oregon, was a featured presenter at the symposium. Weeks ago she was named the state’s Teacher of the Year.

Also last week, Gov. JB Pritzker signed legislation intended to address the shortage of teachers in Illinois schools. And U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos made a push at a House committee meeting for federal incentives to retain teachers. The Sterling Board of Education agreed this week to a special one-time payment to most of its teachers as a compensation for difficulties they faced during the pandemic.

This Thursday, May 5, the Gazette and Telegraph – along with other publications in the Shaw Media banner – will have a special issue devoted to the efforts of educators in local schools. It’s called “Thank You Teachers.” Don’t miss it.







