April 26, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles
News

Sterling Public Schools to post amended budget, ratify contract with teachers

By Troy E. Taylor
Sterling Public Schools board of education President Pam Capes engages in a discussion Wednesday about the merits of an proposal by Superintendent Tad Everett to use the time from Friday early dismissals to create teacher working groups that can assess student achievement data and apply that in the classrooms.

Sterling Public Schools board of education President Pam Capes engages in a discussion about the merits of an proposal by Superintendent Tad Everett from the March 24, 2022 meeting. (Troy Taylor)

STERLING — Sterling Public Schools will post an amended budget for the 2021-22 school year and will be asked to ratify a four-year collective bargaining agreement with the district’s teachers union when the board of education meets 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Sterling High School Library.

The amended budget, which will be available for public review before a public hearing on May 25, has greater revenue and expenditures than the original budget.

The plan was to spend nearly $52.4 million of an anticipated $53.91 million in revenue. The revision shows additional revenues of $70.75 million with spending a little more than $59.67 million.

The collective bargaining agreement includes salary increases of 5% in the first and second year of the contract and increases of 4% in the third and fourth years.

There will also be votes on changes to the student handbook and a vote on a number of second readings to bring board policy in line with state law. There will be first readings on other policies. In all, there are changes to nearly a 100 pages of material.

SterlingEducation
Troy Taylor

Troy E. Taylor

Was named editor for Saukvalley.com and the Gazette and Telegraph in 2021. An Illinois native, he has been a reporter or editor in daily newspapers since 1989.