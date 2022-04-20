Photos: Cub Scouts blood drive

Cub Scouts Pack 85 worked to recruit and set up a blood donation to honor their friend on Tuesday. The pack was honoring their friend and fellow scout Ayden Arnold.
Arnold is a fourth grader who was recently diagnosed with aplastic anemia and routinely undergoes blood transfusions, as well as platelets while waiting for a bone marrow transplant.
