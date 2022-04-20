April 20, 2022
Photos: Cub Scouts blood drive

By Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com
Roberts (left) and Shroyer greet and thank donors as they come and go from the Loveland House Tuesday, April 19, 2022. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@saukvalley.com)

Cub Scouts Pack 85 worked to recruit and set up a blood donation to honor their friend on Tuesday. The pack was honoring their friend and fellow scout Ayden Arnold.

Arnold is a fourth grader who was recently diagnosed with aplastic anemia and routinely undergoes blood transfusions, as well as platelets while waiting for a bone marrow transplant.

Brayden Shroyer (left), 9, and Jasper Roberts, 10, worked with Cub Scout Pack 85 and KSB to organize a blood drive Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Loveland House in Dixon. The pack was honoring their friend and fellow scout Ayden Arnold. Arnold is a 4th grader who was recently diagnosed with Aplastic Anemia and routinely undergoes blood transfusions, as well as platelets while waiting for a bone marrow transplant. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@saukvalley.com)

