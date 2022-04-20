April 20, 2022
Franklin Grove man, 19, charged in Sterling home invasion

Resident hit with metal pry bar in September break-in, investigators say

By Kathleen A. Schultz
Elias Cervantes

Elias Cervantes Jr. (Sterling Police Department)

MORRISON – A 19-year-old Franklin Grove man pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Whiteside County Court to home invasion, burglary and aggravated battery.

Elias Cervantes Jr. was wearing a mask when he forced his way into a home in the 200 block of 12th Avenue in Sterling early on Sept. 27, knowing there were people inside. He hit a man who lived there with a metal pry bar, cutting his head, investigators said.

Cervantes faces 6 to 60 years if convicted of home invasion, 3 to 7 years for burglary (entering a building with the intent to commit a felony) and 2 to 5 years for aggravated battery.

Sterling police were responding to a call of shots fired. The investigation continues, and other arrests are pending, they said in a news release Tuesday.

Cervantes was arrested Tuesday, posted $7,500 of his $75,000 bond Wednesday and has a preliminary hearing May 2.

