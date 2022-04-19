Boy, 16, arrested in Monday’s fatal shooting of 84-year-old relative north of Sterling

STERLING – A 16-year-old boy was arrested Monday after an 84-year-old man was found shot to death in their home in the 20000 block of Hickory Hills Road north of town, Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker said in a news release.
Deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call at 9:04 a.m. from other relatives inside the house reporting shots fired, Booker said.
The boy, who is not being named, fled on foot with a shotgun, and was arrested a half-hour later in the 2000 block of Ridge Road. The shotgun was found along his suspected flight path, the release said.
An autopsy is set for today for Jaime P. Garcia, who was one of the boy’s family members. Their relationship was not revealed in the release.
The juvenile is being held at the Mary Davis Juvenile Detention Center in Galesburg pending court proceedings.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office at 85-772-4044 or the anonymous reward hotline, Whiteside County Crime Stoppers, at 815-625-7867.