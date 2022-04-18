Whiteside sheriff: No information being released today on fatal shooting north of Sterling

MORRISON – No information will be released until “sometime tomorrow” in a fatal shooting north of Sterling that happened around 9:30 this morning, Sheriff John Booker said shortly after 4 p.m.
Booker will not provide any details on the victim or victims, or any information on whether anyone is in custody, except to say that “more investigation needs to be completed.”
Sheriff’s and State Police personnel were staging at a home at 20775 Hickory Hills Road, where ATVs could be seen searching nearby fields.
Booker did say that they were not searching for anyone, and that the community was not in any danger.