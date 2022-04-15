Cheri Bustos sends cheery raspberry Putin’s way

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos blew the diplomatic equivalent of a raspberry at Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, calling him the “Kremlin Gremlin” and adding, sarcastically, that’s she’s “saddened” she can’t plan a Moscow vacation.

The Russian Foreign Ministry made a formal sanction against 398 members of the U.S. House — including Bustos — that voted to support $13.6 billion humanitarian and military aid package to Ukraine back in March.

The legislation calls for the suspension of normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus to curb energy imports for Russia.

Bustos, who serves on the House Appropriations subcommittee for national defense, replied thusly in a news release:

“Hey there Kremlin Gremlin:

“This week, I learned I’ve been officially sanctioned by the Russian Foreign Ministry for my support for freedom, democracy and the Ukrainian people.

“I don’t know how I will ever recover from this devastating blow.

“While these sanctions hold about as much weight as a vote in your sham elections, I am deeply saddened that I will no longer have the opportunity to sunbathe in Siberia or mingle in Moscow.

“But seriously, if your Foreign Ministry can send me a copy, I’d love to have it framed on my wall.

“XOXO, Cheri”

Bustos is leaving Congress at the end of the current term. The East Moline lawmaker’s 17th District includes sections of Whiteside and Carroll counties.



