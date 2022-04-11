Best of Dixon Gala to celebrate honorees at riverfront

DIXON — The Best of Dixon awards will return to an in-person format this year with a new venue against the backdrop of the riverfront.
This year’s Best of Dixon Gala hosted by the Dixon Chamber of Commerce and Main Street, sponsored by Value Lab and Sauk Valley Media, will take place starting with a cocktail hour at 5:30 p.m. May 6 at Heritage Crossing.
Howl at the Moon will provide the entertainment, and Basil Tree Ristorante will provide hors d’oeuvres. Tickets are $75, and there will also be a cash bar.
“Having endured two intensive years of constantly changing rules and regulations, we are humbled but pleased to bring back the Best of Dixon with our annual gala and do so in a safe and secure manner,” Chamber Main Street executive director Jeremy Englund said. “Allowing our community to celebrate the best of Dixon while also raising funds for our community is a fantastic way to kick off our event season.”
Funds raised will go toward community events, business programming, and to help fund small business grants and loans, he said.
Awards will include the 2021 Citizen of the Year and the 4 Under 40.
Nominees will be judged on their outstanding career achievements and local community impact, as well as special awards and recognition, community involvement, volunteerism and community service leadership skills.
“We honor those in our community who aren’t only engaged but go above and beyond,” he said. “These honorees love our community; it’s their home, and they want to see everyone in our community grow and prosper. Bringing people together again for an evening to celebrate these inspiring individuals offers us the opportunity to remember that our community can accomplish anything together.”
