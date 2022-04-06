April 07, 2022
Lee County coroner: Foul play not suspected in death of rural Paw Paw woman

By Kathleen A. Schultz
PAW PAW – Foul play is not suspected in the death of a missing rural Paw Paw woman whose body was found Tuesday morning in a creek embankment, Lee County Coroner Jesse Partington said.

An autopsy was to be conducted this afternoon, Partington said.

The woman, whose family last saw her Sunday afternoon, was found around 10:40 a.m. after a search Monday and early Tuesday involving drone operators from Lee County Emergency Management, as well as Bureau County Emergency Management, Lee County Volunteer Core Search and Rescue Team, Amboy Police Department, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, and the Amboy, Paw Paw, Compton, and Shabbona fire departments, the Lee County sheriff said in a news release.


