Award-winning Sterling student featured at upcoming Clinton Symphony Orchestra concert

STERLING — Beethoven’s famous “Fifth Symphony” and a high school Young Artist will highlight Clinton Symphony Orchestra’s annual Family Concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, in the Morrison High School Auditorium, 643 Genesee Ave., Morrison.

Rileigh Wren, a senior saxophonist at Sterling High School, was chosen by audition for the annual Young Artist award, and will perform a “Concerto for Alto Saxophone,” by English composer Ronald Binge, accompanied by the orchestra. She will play two of the three movements of the concerto, including the second movement “Romance” and third movement “Rondo.”

Wren participates in band, orchestra and chorus at her high school, and has been a member of All-District and All-State bands. She studies saxophone with Nicole Oberg of Sterling and plans a music education major in college.

The opening of “Symphony No. 5″ is arguably the most well-known theme in the classical repertoire. The theme repeats itself throughout the four movements of the work, including the melodic second movement, a playful scherzo third movement, and a climatic fourth movement. The work is the first to introduce trombones into an orchestra.

Also on the program is an overture by Anton Bruckner, a shy composer who went on to write some gigantic works for large forces of instruments and voices.

Admission for adults is by season ticket, or a $20 ticket at the door of the concert. Students are admitted free of charge to Clinton Symphony Orchestra concerts. In addition, an adult companion of an attending student is admitted for half price, a $10 ticket.

Full information for the concert, including program notes for the music to be performed written by orchestra member Karin Anderson-Sweet, are available on the orchestra’s website at www.clintonsymphony.org.

The concert is the fifth performance of Clinton Symphony Orchestra’s 71st concert season. Remaining events include a performance of Mozart’s “Requiem” with Clinton’s RiverChor in April, and an outdoor pops concert June 1.